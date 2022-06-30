Valkyrae loses it after getting brutally roasted over her height during livestream

In the continuous saga of Valkyrae vs. trolls, the community saw a hilarious encounter during a recent livestream. The 100 Thieves co-owner is often jokingly mocked for her small height by her fans as well as fellow streamers. Although she takes it in a light-hearted manner most of the time, many are still afraid of the popular personality.

A broadcast on June 30, 2022, saw the YouTube Gaming star indulge in some cooking with her fellow streamers and friends including Sykkuno, Miyoung, and TinaKitten. While having a pretty busy cooking session with her friends, Valkyrae suddenly noticed a rather interesting topic of discussion in the chat room.

But what turned the heads of many fans in the community was her not-so-subtle reaction to it.

Livestream viewers troll Valkyrae by making fun of her small height

Streaming can often be a pretty difficult career choice. From getting trolled or criticized on streams to having no personal space at all, content creators are all too familiar with these problems.

While these trolls rarely do anything harmful, dealing with them on a regular basis can prove to be quite exhausting. It can certainly cause the most cheerful streamer to snap, as YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" demonstrated recently.

During her recent livestream, the Los Angeles native could be seen preparing a Minions-based pizza with other OTV members. While having a light-hearted conversation with Sykkuno and Miyoung, the popular streamer suddenly noticed a rather interesting discussion in the chat room regarding her height.

In response to the ongoing livestream chat discussion on whether the 100 Thieves co-owner is standing, Valkyrae snapped and noted:

"It is taking everything in me not to pop up on chat right now bro. Hold me back, it's not my stream but just- how is it a even a question if I am standing or not. Why is this a conversation the chat is having bro. So help me chat! So help me!"

Further putting fuel to the fire, Sykkuno and Miyoung hilariously trolled the streamer by saying that she was standing.

"Guys she is standing. She is standing."

To which she snapped right back, saying:

"No. I'm obviously sitting, like there are some people that are literally like is Rae standing? And people are like yes, she is standing. Bro, this is not my stream, I am calm, I am cool, I am collected."

Eventually, the 100 Thieves co-owner started laughing out loud with her fellow creators, making it clear that she was just joking about being mad at the conversation.

With that being said, it looks like the incident may have been for some laughs, but even the funniest and most vivacious streamers can get annoyed with constant trolling.

