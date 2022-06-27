"You don't hug me so it makes sense" - Valkyrae hilariously calls out Sykkuno for hugging everyone except her

During a livestream on June 27, YouTube Gaming megastar Rachell "Valkyrae" hilariously called out Sykkuno for hugging everyone except her.

The topic went viral back in May 2022, when Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" hugged the Las Vegas native during the grand California-based music festival, Coachella.

Upon seeing this, the 100 Thieves co-owner was left disheartened and revealed that Sykkuno hadn't hugged her, despite having been housemates and close friends for years now.

Since then, the popular livestreamer has been seen calling out Sykkuno on numerous occasions for the same, sarcastically targeting him for hugging everyone except her. Their most recent livestream was no different.

"You don't hug me so it makes sense."

Valkyrae left disheartened after it turns out Sykkuno hugs everyone except her

During a recent livestream together, the newly acclaimed anime voice actors teamed up for a fun interactive session with other OTV members, including Leslie "Fuslie."

As the team was about to start their match, Valkyrae came up with her usual sarcastic greetings wherein she was seen blaming Fuslie for the pain in her arm. One thing led to another, and soon after, the popular personality called out Sykkuno for hugging everyone except her.

RAE @Valkyrae HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! https://t.co/PSlflYD1vJ

Starting the conversation, Fuslie slightly pointed out the incident in which she accidentally snapped Valkyrae's arm:

"Oh! is this about me hitting, is this about me hitting your arm? I knew it, I knew it, I knew it."

To which the 100 Thieves co-owner dramatically exclaimed:

"My arm is limp bro."

Fuslie then explained how all of this was not her fault, cleverly putting the whole blame on the shop and even rationale for her position by providing her own example:

"Not my fault. That is from the shop. No, it's not, no, it's not. I had the same exact thing and nobody hit my arm. "

As the back and forth continued, Sykkuno chimmed in with his opinion on the matter. Trying to defend Fuslie, Sykkuno innocently backed her up, but was quickly cut off by Rachell, who was all set to call him out later:

"Well, okay it was like playfully though like she was just doing like the thing."

To which Valkyrae surprisingly revealed that it was not just Leslie who 'violently' attacked her:

"To be fair, it was more than just Leslie that was violently attacking me."

She further continued:

"Well, like hugging, literally everyone I hug they would just squeeze. "

The Among Us sensation was quick to respond:

Well, then you know I didn't do anything right so.

As expected, the 100 Thieves co-owner took the opportunity to sarcastically point out how Sykkuno never hugged her:

"Yeah, because you don't hug me so it makes sense."

Further adding fuel to the fire, Abe, Myth and Fuslie hilariously revealed how Sykkuno is pretty much comfortable hugging them. But what piqued fans' interest even more was Valkyrae's response to them all. She was visibly disheartened as she went on to express her emotions to her audience.

"Wow, he just did it. Bro. Sykkuno will be coming downstairs and he'll be like, 'I don't wanna like intrude.'"

Fans react to Valkyrae and Sykkuno's hilarious interaction during livestream

As expected, fans and viewers in YouTube's comment section had a hearty laugh. Many were thrilled to see their favorite Among Us star back in Los Angeles in Offline TV's house.

While the majority of viewers just enjoyed the friendly banter between the two popular personalities, a handful of viewers even highlighted the ideal friendship the duo shared.

Here's what they had to say in regard to the aforementioned clip.

Fans react to Rae and Sykkuno's hilarious interaction during livestream (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae and Sykkuno have been best of friends for years at this point. From living together as housemates to backing each other up no matter what, their friendship is truly exceptional.

