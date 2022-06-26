“Whacking my foot to regurgitate blood flow”- Valkyrae left embarrassed by an iconic clip of herself

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" was having a ton of fun during her most recent livestream. Before diving right into the usual gaming stuff, the streamer decided to watch some videos and react to the content suggested to her by her audience. However, in a hilarious turn of events, one such video was her own, featuring her old self, long before she gained all the popularity in the streaming space.

While reacting to an incident where Rae was seen acting all goofy, the streamer was left embarrassed in front of thousands of viewers. Trying to explain her actions, the 100 Thieves co-owner hilariously stated the following:

"My foot was asleep, so I was whacking my foot to regurgitate blood flow."

The clip is one of the most must-see clips on the internet for fans of the streamer and needs to be seen.

“This isn’t happening” - Valkyrae hilariously reacts to a legendary clip

During her recent broadcast, Rae was having the time of her life, just interacting with her audience and having a fun time overall. One thing led to another, and the popular personality decided to watch and react to a couple of videos.

More interestingly, though, one of the highlighted clips happened to be a very old clip of herself.

rae☀️ @itsraechill I forget how many people are watching sometimes and get embarrassed when I rewatch my streams.. I get so brainless, loud and obnoxious ahhh why am I like this🥲 I forget how many people are watching sometimes and get embarrassed when I rewatch my streams.. I get so brainless, loud and obnoxious ahhh why am I like this🥲

Starting to watch the video, Rae was surprised to see how old the clip was. The streamer, in disbelief, said:

"How? Wait, this isn't happening. This simply, I refuse to believe that this is happening. There's no way, there's no way! What do you mean? How are they finding these clips?"

The YouTuber then ran out of words to explain her actions in the clip. Trying to remember the appropriate verb to explain what she was doing in the old clip, the 100 Thieves co-owner said:

"Okay, first of all, I'll have you know my foot was asleep. So I was whacking my foot to regurgitate the blood flow back into it, okay? Re-recycle, re-iterate, reload, re-like, re-start? It's the word that starts with an R; what is it? Refresh, refresh my foot, smacking it. Reinvigorate! That's a good word. Recirculate! Recirculate is exactly the word I was looking for. Rejuvenate? that could work as well."

Recalling how old the clip is, Rae tried to connect the dots as to how anyone could find a clip that old.

"I am just confused how they found this clip because this is from ancient times. This is from a time when, you know, only the people that were there were there, and everyone else wasn't, you know, this was a time when I was a Wii, a Wii streamer, and I'm just concerned that they are gonna find more clips because these clips are not meant to see the light of day ever again."

Fans react to Valkyrae's embarrassing moment of trying to get blood back into her foot

As expected, the clip elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. While the majority of viewers just seem to enjoy the goofy side of Rae's past, one of them highlighted the fact that the old content creation world was much better in terms of originality and quality.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to Rae's slightly embarrassing moment (Image via Streamer Moments)

Fans react to Rae's old clip (Image via Streamer Moments)

Despite Valkyrae feeling embarrassed about how she has acted on stream in the past, her fans simply love every bit of it.

