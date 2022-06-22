“Over $150,000 in a month”: Asmongold reveals the amount of money he lost after the stock market crashed

In a recent upload, Zack "Asmongold" took to Twitch to reveal how he lost nearly $150,000 in a single month due to the recent fall of the stock market in the US.

The Twitch streamer from Austin, Texas, had invested a lot of money in the stock market, which has been in a slump over the past few months. The 32-year-old is most popular for playing games such as World of Warcraft and Diablo 3.

Asmongold reveals how much he lost in stream

In a recent stream, the Twitch streamer and One True King co-founder disclosed that he had lost a large sum of money. Before revealing the number, he asked his stream whether they had lost their money as well:

"How many of you guys lost money in the stock market recently? With the recession happening..."

Upon being asked about the amount of money that he lost, Asmongold responded:

"Me? I lost a lot of money...I did."

Viewers tried guessing the amount that he had lost. One suggested a ballpark figure of $20k, and the streamer countered:

I lost about 20K?...man, I wish that's much as I lost."

He further added:

"Do you need to talk about how much I lose? Over a hundred fifty thousand dollars a month...yeah. It's a lot..."

One of the reviewers commented that it was not that bad or big of a loss. Zack replied:

"That's not too bad? yeah, yeah I mean it could be a lot worse, right guys? I mean s**t, it could be a lot worse."

The 32-year-old OTK founder also disclosed that his lifestyle is relatively modest and moderate, unlike other successful streamers. Zack revealed to his stream that his monthly expenses typically do not cross two thousand dollars, which is why $150k was a huge loss for him.

"The thing is guys, I live on like two thousand dollars a month."

Timestamp: 4:16:11

Fans opine on Asmongold's stock market loss

Fans were naturally expecting Zack to lose more than 150k, with some guessing that he lost upwards of 700k. Nonetheless, the common consensus was that it was still a lot of money to lose. Here is what the comments had to say:

The fans were impressed at Zack's humility. (Image via YouTube)

The streamer's lifestyle was appreciated (Image via YouTube)

Some fans also make sure to give a heads up to Zack (Image via YouTube)

This is what others had to say in the comments section (Image via YouTube)

The Texan can be seen streaming almost daily on his Twitch channel. He also uploads short snippets of his stream to his YouTube channel called Asmongold Clips, and has another channel called Asmongold TV, where he reuploads his streams, including highlights and specific reactions on various subjects.

