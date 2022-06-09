“Now he’s completely bald!”- Asmongold gets roasted by a game developer during OTK Games Expo

Twitch star and One True King co-founding member Zack "Asmongold" hosted the first OTK Games Expo earlier today and was an instant hit amongst the streaming and gaming community members.

Destiny's Divide, an upcoming deck builder and card game, was one of many titles that were announced during the expo.

During the reveal of the title, the game's developers took the opportunity to roast Asmongold by creating an in-game character similar to his physical appearance that they then made bald.

The gesture stunned the OTK member, and he loudly exclaimed:

"Now he's completely bald!"

Asmongold gets featured in Destiny's Divide, and the game developers end up roasting him

The Twitch sensation hosted the much-awaited OTK Games Expo earlier today (on June 8), and the showcase event lasted for five hours. Several new games and features were announced, including Matthew "Mizkif's" inclusion in Smite as a playable skin for Thanatos.

The Austin, Texas native too was featured in a new indie game known as Destiny's Divide, which is an upcoming Player versus Player (PvP) focused fantasy trading card game. The game did not receive an official release date at the time of writing.

Rich Campbell was on stage announcing the game, and one of the limited features was a character that appeared to bear an uncanny resemblance to Asmon:

"And if you play at least one game, you are going to be able to grab a skin that is only available for the next 24 hours. And Asmon, I'm not sure if you've seen this yet, but it actually kind of looks like you in, I don't know, maybe a month or two from now."

The World of Warcraft gamer was stunned to see the image. His initial reaction was:

"Are you f***ing kidding me?"

Rich giggled and stated that the image really did look like Asmongold. The latter got up from his seat and reacted:

"Oh, my god. Like, wait! The last time I saw this, I thought he had hair! Did they take that out? Did they get rid of it? Oh, I swear to god, we saw this picture like three days ago, and it had hair. And now it's completely bald."

Rich Campbell confirmed that the character image was getting updated live and added:

"I think the devs are trying to tell you something."

The segment featuring Destiny's Divide concluded with Asmon telling fans to play the game soon to get the "great skin."

Fans react to game developers roasting the streamer

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fan reactions. Several fans applauded the streamer for successfully hosting the mega event.

Fans react to streamer's new event (Image via AsmongoldClips/YouTube)

Asmongold is currently one of the biggest influencers on Twitch. He saw a huge spike in viewership during the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial that he reacted to on stream.

In the previous month, the Twitch streamer had more than 103k concurrent viewers. He has now become the second-most popular English-speaking content creator on the platform.

