Watch: Nmplol embarrasses Mizkif during OTK's announcement event

Twitch star streamers Nick "Nmplol" and Matthew "Mizkif" joined the One True King cast to announce their partnership with WePlay Esports on June 7, 2022.

Nick grabbed the opportunity to use the augmented reality stage to make some fun of Mizkif and ended up embarrassing the latter by pulling up his ex-girlfriend, Maya Higa's stream.

The unexpected appearance of Mizkif's ex-partner instantly turned the streamer's face red due to the sheer amount of embarrassment. OTK's co-founder, EsfandTV, had to step in to make sure the content got back on the right track.

Nmplol pulls up Maya Higa's stream to embarrass Mizkif live on stage

Various prominent members of the immensely popular streamer organization, One True King (OTK), hosted a two-hour special broadcast on Asmongold's channel to reveal some of the big things the organization is planning.

At the one-hour mark of the livestream, Miz got up on stage to showcase the new and exciting ways the Twitch chat would be involved during the upcoming show. He began introducing the augmented reality feature by stating:

"You guys (Twitch chat) are probably wondering where you guys fit in this whole situation and the WePlay studio. Well, chat, what if I told you, you fit right over there (points at the circular screen on stage)!"

The Austin, Texas native continued to show off the technology on set and explained how fans present in the Twitch chat would make an appearance live on stage. He continued further by adding:

"Look at that! You are now on the big screen. I can just call things out like, and it happens immediately. There you are, go ahead and take a look at yourself. That's you!"

The Twitch sensation enabled Twitch chat on multiple screens, and following this, various influencers began joking by asking the channel moderators to ban viewers from the chatroom.

Timestamp: 01:15:23

Nick got up from his chair and asked Mizkif to sit down as he wanted to show something even more special.

"Miz, Miz, Miz, take a seat, bud. Take a seat, I'm sorry. Listen, if you think that's cool, it is cool, but check this out!"

Twitch streamer Maya Higa made a surprising appearance which instantly led to Mizkif getting visibly uncomfortable on stream. EsfandTV jumped into the scene to put a stop to this and said:

"No, no, no! Anyone but her! Anybody but her! And, no, no (stomps on the screen to turn off Maya's livestream)."

The small gag came to a close as Asmongold took to the stage and continued with the special livestream for a while longer.

Fans react to the hilarious OTK gag

The streamers' clip was one of the featured clips of the day on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 300 fans providing their take on the small yet hilarious gag. Fans pointed out JSchlatt and how he almost managed to fall off his chair.

Fans were looking forward to seeing what was planned by OTK for future events.

Redditors speculated on a certain event that could possibly be hosted by Emily "Emiru".

Some fans did not appreciate Nick's jest.

OTK surprised the streaming community earlier today by announcing its partnership with WePlay Esports. Fans can join Asmongold's stream on June 8 to see their latest collaborative venture when the streamer group hosts the first OTK Game Expo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far