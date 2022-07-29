"Common MrBeast W" - Streamers react as MrBeast crosses 100 million subscribers on YouTube

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" achieved a major milestone of crossing over 100 million subscribers on July 29 and hosted a special livestream to commemorate the occasion.
Following the closure of the YouTube broadcast, MrBeast took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards his community, and several prominent streaming personalities congratulated the philanthropist for becoming the fifth content creator to amass more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube.
Popular streamers like HasanAbi, Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and Corpse Husband congratulate MrBeast for crossing 100 million subscribers
Jimmy's update on Twitter thanking the streaming community went viral as it attracted more than 270k likes, with well over 7,500 fans congratulating the YouTube legend.
A few minutes later, he posted another tweet, saying that no matter how big he gets, he will never own fancy material objects like a mansion, yacht, or a supercar as he aims to develop the best content on the video-sharing platform. He said:
Karl Jacobs' message was one of the most well-liked replies as he jestfully stated that he would be impressed when Jimmy crosses the 150 million subscriber mark.
Following this, Karl commended Jimmy by saying that he was proud of the latter's accomplishments and added that being a part of MrBeast's fraternity has resulted in some of the best moments of his life:
Minecraft content creator GeorgeNotFound shared the following gif as a means to congratulate the YouTuber:
Political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi referred to Jimmy as a "100,000k andy":
British YouTuber Olajide "KSI" posted the following heartfelt message:
Faceless musician Corpse Husband had the following message:
YouTube also lauded the internet personality by saying that the latter continued to defy the odds:
YouTube Gaming too jumped into the conversation and shared MrBeast's first-ever YouTube video titled "Worst Minecraft Saw Trap Ever???":
Ludwig Ahgren and Jimmy shared a hilarious back-and-forth conversation:
The Twitter user Millions (@Millions) took the opportunity to give away $100 to the YouTuber's community:
Several streaming figures like The Act Man, Jack "CouRage", Sapnap, Logan Paul, and Typical Gamer were present in the reply section:
Aside from a plethora of verified Twitter users, thousands of fans posted wholesome messages for the YouTuber, with some of them being along the following lines:
From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the few elite content creators on YouTube to crossing the 100 million subscriber mark, MrBeast has become a household name for producing some of the most viral and well-liked content on the internet.