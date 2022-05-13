KSI is "finally at peace" after $2.7 million crypto loss, here's why

Famous British YouTuber Olajide "JJ" aka "KSI" updated his fans by mentioning that he had lost a staggering $2.7 million after the cryptocurrency LUNA lost almost all of its value overnight. JJ is known for being interested in the cryptocurrency space, be it NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or trending crypto coins.
The YouTuber shared his thoughts and opinions in the form of a Twitter conversation thread. He mentioned that he was "finally at peace" with himself after acknowledging that he had lost a huge chunk of money, but nothing worse had happened to him.
What happened to KSI's $2.7 million cryptocurrency investment?
On May 12, UST, the algorithmic protocol governing the cryptocurrency sphere dipped down, crashed, and took down the well-known cryptocurrency coin Terra LUNA. Due to this, the coin lost 99% of its value overnight.
The same day, JJ uploaded a series of tweets that showcased the losses that he had incurred on the $2.7 million investment in the LUNA coin. A tweet on his alternative cryptocurrency-focused Twitter handle revealed that his multi-million dollar investment was now worth a thousand dollars.
Following the revelation, the content creator posted a series of self-reflecting tweets that provided his side of the story.
JJ mentioned that he was focused only on making money before cryptocurrency was popularized in the mainstream media. Once he had established himself, he became numb to it and realized that money was not everything and what mattered the most was family, friends and his legacy.
He then mentioned that he was "finally at peace," stating that he had lost money but not anything else. The content creator's address came to an end when he mentioned that he's in a better state as compared to last year and has learned a lot of things in the crypto sphere over time. The rapper seemed optimistic after losing close to $3 million.
Fans react to KSI losing $2.7 million via crypto coin LUNA
Fans on Twitter had a rather polarizing take surrounding the 28-year-old content creator's message. Many felt that since he had made a lot of money, losing close to $3 million was not a huge deal for him.
Not every reaction was negative in tone. There were a lot of positive and wholesome messages from fans commending the YouTuber's optimistic outlook.
Some Twitter users discussed how someone had predicted the cryptocurrency market would crash.
KSI is one of the biggest YouTube influencers and the co-founder of the British content creator group, Sidemen. He started his online career back in 2009 and focused on developing content surrounding FIFA. His main YouTube channel has more than 23 million subscribers with a massive 5.8 billion channel views.