KSI is "finally at peace" after $2.7 million crypto loss, here's why

Famous British YouTuber Olajide "JJ" aka "KSI" updated his fans by mentioning that he had lost a staggering $2.7 million after the cryptocurrency LUNA lost almost all of its value overnight. JJ is known for being interested in the cryptocurrency space, be it NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or trending crypto coins.

The YouTuber shared his thoughts and opinions in the form of a Twitter conversation thread. He mentioned that he was "finally at peace" with himself after acknowledging that he had lost a huge chunk of money, but nothing worse had happened to him.

KSICRYPTO @ksicrypto However now im finally at peace with myself. I just put 2.8 million in that Luna buy and it’s worth less than 50k. But that’s ok because I’m not dead. I’ve got my family, my friends and my vigorous work ethic haha However now im finally at peace with myself. I just put 2.8 million in that Luna buy and it’s worth less than 50k. But that’s ok because I’m not dead. I’ve got my family, my friends and my vigorous work ethic haha

What happened to KSI's $2.7 million cryptocurrency investment?

On May 12, UST, the algorithmic protocol governing the cryptocurrency sphere dipped down, crashed, and took down the well-known cryptocurrency coin Terra LUNA. Due to this, the coin lost 99% of its value overnight.

The same day, JJ uploaded a series of tweets that showcased the losses that he had incurred on the $2.7 million investment in the LUNA coin. A tweet on his alternative cryptocurrency-focused Twitter handle revealed that his multi-million dollar investment was now worth a thousand dollars.

HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Yeah I’m packing this in My 2.8 million dollars is literally worth $1000HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Yeah I’m packing this in My 2.8 million dollars is literally worth $1000HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Yeah I’m packing this in 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qeiVN5yG2w

Following the revelation, the content creator posted a series of self-reflecting tweets that provided his side of the story.

KSICRYPTO @ksicrypto Before crypto, money was a driving force in my mindset. During my time, I made a lot of money, and lost a lot of money. I went from euphoric to depressed. But soon I became numb to it all and realised that money simply isn’t everything. Before crypto, money was a driving force in my mindset. During my time, I made a lot of money, and lost a lot of money. I went from euphoric to depressed. But soon I became numb to it all and realised that money simply isn’t everything.

KSICRYPTO @ksicrypto I started to really look within myself and asked myself what’s important to me. Family, friends, my legacy and my health. I had been so focused on money that I was slowly destroying the things that were important to me I started to really look within myself and asked myself what’s important to me. Family, friends, my legacy and my health. I had been so focused on money that I was slowly destroying the things that were important to me

JJ mentioned that he was focused only on making money before cryptocurrency was popularized in the mainstream media. Once he had established himself, he became numb to it and realized that money was not everything and what mattered the most was family, friends and his legacy.

KSICRYPTO @ksicrypto So last year I went to see a therapist to tell her that I had lost purpose in my life. I had no joy in anything. Before, everything was just money money money, and I didn’t know what was the reason I did anything anymore. So last year I went to see a therapist to tell her that I had lost purpose in my life. I had no joy in anything. Before, everything was just money money money, and I didn’t know what was the reason I did anything anymore.

He then mentioned that he was "finally at peace," stating that he had lost money but not anything else. The content creator's address came to an end when he mentioned that he's in a better state as compared to last year and has learned a lot of things in the crypto sphere over time. The rapper seemed optimistic after losing close to $3 million.

But anyway, I’ve learned a lot during this crypto phase. Was a lost soul before it, and now I’m more focused and happier than ever Like I’m just in such a better place than I was last year. I guess you’ll see in the doc, but I was so lifeless last year.But anyway, I’ve learned a lot during this crypto phase. Was a lost soul before it, and now I’m more focused and happier than ever

Fans react to KSI losing $2.7 million via crypto coin LUNA

Fans on Twitter had a rather polarizing take surrounding the 28-year-old content creator's message. Many felt that since he had made a lot of money, losing close to $3 million was not a huge deal for him.

Seiya @0xSeiya @ksicrypto Good for you. But i disagree with most of it. You only at peace because you made it. Tell money isnt everything to the normal guy who has to feed his family and lost most of his saving in crypto. And then you just chucked 2.8M stupidly just like that because you are at peace. @ksicrypto Good for you. But i disagree with most of it. You only at peace because you made it. Tell money isnt everything to the normal guy who has to feed his family and lost most of his saving in crypto. And then you just chucked 2.8M stupidly just like that because you are at peace.

issa @issa @ksicrypto you only realize money isnt everything once u make money @ksicrypto you only realize money isnt everything once u make money

Trappy @J2Trappy_ @ksicrypto Whilst I agree with you for the most part, its always easier to say that from a point of comfort @ksicrypto Whilst I agree with you for the most part, its always easier to say that from a point of comfort

Not every reaction was negative in tone. There were a lot of positive and wholesome messages from fans commending the YouTuber's optimistic outlook.

Stable Diamonds 💎 🤌🏽 @CryptoDiamonds @ksicrypto This is probably your best and most honest post so far! Happy to see that your priorities have changed. Get on the Down Bad show with @cobie and share some of these lessons with us! @ksicrypto This is probably your best and most honest post so far! Happy to see that your priorities have changed. Get on the Down Bad show with @cobie and share some of these lessons with us! https://t.co/MlupGWMfPv

Larsondb @LarsdeBruin4 @ksicrypto My mind exactly... My mindset totally changed aswell.. I lost 60% of my savings.. but being in this crypto space and learning so much is such a learning curve... It's way better than and being worried about money that you win or loss.. you disconnect from money being important.. @ksicrypto My mind exactly... My mindset totally changed aswell.. I lost 60% of my savings.. but being in this crypto space and learning so much is such a learning curve... It's way better than and being worried about money that you win or loss.. you disconnect from money being important..

Also, good on you for better understanding yourself (and for sharing that). A lot of people look up to you and that'll help them make the decision to better understand themselves. @ksicrypto I'm genuinely so happy to read that you're at peace, man.Also, good on you for better understanding yourself (and for sharing that). A lot of people look up to you and that'll help them make the decision to better understand themselves. @ksicrypto I'm genuinely so happy to read that you're at peace, man. Also, good on you for better understanding yourself (and for sharing that). A lot of people look up to you and that'll help them make the decision to better understand themselves.

Some Twitter users discussed how someone had predicted the cryptocurrency market would crash.

fakhri @fakhri72083154 @ksicrypto someone already predicted all of this will happen @ksicrypto someone already predicted all of this will happen https://t.co/QGyD7vLP2U

KSI is one of the biggest YouTube influencers and the co-founder of the British content creator group, Sidemen. He started his online career back in 2009 and focused on developing content surrounding FIFA. His main YouTube channel has more than 23 million subscribers with a massive 5.8 billion channel views.

