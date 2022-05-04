"I'm back" - KSI announces his return to boxing 

KSI has announced his return to the boxing ring. After more than three years away from the ring, 'The Nightmare' has put his music career aside for some time to focus on boxing. The 'Holiday' singer recently announced the release of his latest song 'Locked Out'.

After numerous rumors of the Brit returning to the ring, he has confirmed his return via social media.

'The Nightmare' posted a video on his Twitter captioned:

"I'm back"

At the end of the video, he also revealed the date of his return:

"27.08.22"

The rumors were indeed true, 'The Nightmare' will make a return to the ring on 27th August 2022. He has not revealed who his opponent will be, but it is very clear that he will not be fighting Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' recently announced that he would make his return to the ring on August 13th, and many fans were hoping he would fight against KSI.

Social Updates @SocialUpd8s



#ksi #alexwassabi #mostvaluablepromotions KSI’s announcement trailer includes a logo of Showtime and Most Valuable Promotions, who are advising Alex Wassabi KSI’s announcement trailer includes a logo of Showtime and Most Valuable Promotions, who are advising Alex Wassabi#ksi #alexwassabi #mostvaluablepromotions https://t.co/us54iVvoXg

However, the pair seem to be fighting on different dates and so fans will not get what they wished for. Rumors around the grapevine suggest that YouTuber Alex Wassabi, who beat 'The Nightmare's younger brother Deji, is the favorite to fight 'The Nightmare'. The perfect return for 'JJ' will be for him to avenge his brother by defeating Wassabi.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul talks about what triggered his rivalry with KSI

Logan Paul recently spoke about what started his rivalry against KSI. 'The Maverick' fought 'The Nightmare' during a time when he was one of the most hated internet personalities for his controversy in the Japanese 'suicide' forest.

In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, he spoke about what began their rivalry:

"It's very simple, KSI called me out online... Why? I was the villain on YouTube, I had just as many subscribers as him, same age, same physique, UK, US. We had met once at the Super Bowl couple years prior, but essentially, never [spoken], especially about boxing. But dude, I almost didn't do that fight, it took Danny Racka Racka... it took him... hyping me up, going, 'Man, you have to fight him, you have to fight him, it's gonna be the biggest thing ever.'"

Since then, the pair have gone on to fight for a second time, going from rivals to friends, and friends to business partners. They are now the face of the sports drink Prime Hydration and are stakeholders in the company.

Watch the video below:

Edited by John Cunningham