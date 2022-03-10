"Let's get it" - Alex Wassabi seeking KSI fight after win over Deji

Alex Wassabi seemingly has his eyes set on facing KSI next. The American is coming off a victory over the Brit's brother this past weekend.

Alex Wassabi is fresh off his role as the headliner for a Showstar boxing pay-per-view last weekend. The American traveled to the U.K. to take on Deji in a five-round affair.

While the Brit had early success, his previous stamina issues once again showed. Down the stretch, it was all Wassabi and he wound up winning the bout via split-decision. The victory was the first of the American's career and he sent Deji to 0-3.

In a post-fight interview with SecondsOut, the YouTuber revealed that he would like to fight Deji's brother next. That is, if the Brit can come down to his weight class. He said:

"Yeah [I want to fight him]. I'm down. KSI let's go, drop some weight, let's get it... It depends on him if he wants to drop weight or not. I think he can do it. I don't remember exactly what he weighed when he first fought Logan [Paul] but I think it was 180. I fought at 170, we can come it at 175. Let's go."

Watch Alex Wassabi discuss fighting KSI below:

KSI reportedly aiming for a return to the ring

KSI has been out of the ring since November 2019, when he beat Logan Paul. However, it seems that 'The Nightmare' is finally getting close to a return to action.

Following the win over Paul, he noted that he needed time off after having three bouts in a year and a half. The Brit decided to instead focus on making music as well as other ventures outside of the ring. That hasn't stopped names such as Jake Paul and Austin McBroom from calling him out at the time, though.

It seems as though 'The Nightmare' is aiming for a return to the ring later this year or early next year. The news comes from his strength and conditioning coach Leon Willis, who confirmed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is back in training.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch KSI reportedly aiming for Boxing return either end of year or early 2023 KSI reportedly aiming for Boxing return either end of year or early 2023 https://t.co/Hz9iva7RzO

The British boxer has previously spoken about an interest in fighting Jake Paul down the line. However, he's also noted that he would need a tune-up fight or two before taking on 'The Problem Child'.

It seems that Alex Wassabi could possibly be next for the Brit.

Edited by John Cunningham