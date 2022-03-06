Deji vs. Alex Wassabi YouTube Boxing full card results

YouTubers Deji and Alex Wassabi clashed at the main event of Showstar Boxing on Saturday in the United Kingdom. The card featured many social media influencers up and down the billing.

The Brit looked to avoid a 0-3 start in his amateur boxing career. Deji previously lost both of his outings in the ring to Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker. Despite enjoying early success in the two bouts, he wound up getting TKO'd by both men after gassing out.

Alex Wassabi, on the other hand, entered enemy territory looking to spoil his foe's homecoming bout. His headlining bout was his amateur boxing debut. Despite being at an inexperience disadvantage, he had a massive size advantage over the British boxer.

Deji vs. Alex Wassabi full card results

Alex Wassabi def. Deji via split decision

Alex Wassabi walked into enemy territory and left with the victory. However, it didn't come easy. The American faced early adversity as the Brit showcased great head movement and a nice straight left. The second round saw more of the same until a fan crashed the ring and caused havoc.

A fan ran into the ring during the @showstarboxing influencer main event A fan ran into the ring during the @showstarboxing influencer main event 👀 https://t.co/izTaDD8HPw

The bout was halted for minutes after the fan incident and nearly canceled. After the bout resumed, it was all Wassabi. The debutant controlled the fight, landed big combinations, and forced his British foe to clinch to survive. The Brit's final round was nearly all survival instincts to see the scorecards. Wassabi ended up winning the bout via split decision.

King Kenny def. Faze Temperrr via split decision (49-48 2x Kenny, 48-49 Temperrr)

The co-main event of the evening saw a controversial decision victory for King Kenny. The bout saw Faze Temperrr control the fight, and many fans had the American winning easily. However, he wound up losing the bout via split decision, much to the delight of the U.K. crowd.

showstarboxing @showstarboxing King Kenny takes the crown 🥊 King Kenny takes the crown 🥊 https://t.co/CuB2Nsnv2G

Vitaly vs. Kristen Hanby ends in a majority draw

Armz Korleone def. Minikon via unanimous decision

DK Money def. Ryan Taylor via disqualification (Taylor headbutt)

Jay Cucciniello def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision

Stromedy def. Austin Sprinz via majority decision

Salt Papi def. Halal Ham via unanimous decision

