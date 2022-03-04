"I feel bad" - Jake Paul brushes off Deji's talk of a potential rematch

Jake Paul weighed in after Deji said that a rematch is possible between the two YouTuber-turned-boxers.

'The Problem Child' and 'Tank' squared off in August 2018 in both of their amateur debuts. Despite Paul coming in as a heavy favorite, he was met with some early reisatance as Deji bloodied his nose and landed some big shots.

Eventually, the American overwhelmed his foe and won via a fifth-round TKO. Now, four years later, the Brit recently said that he's aiming for a rematch between the two. Deji noted that if he wins a couple of fights, it's absolutely on the table.

Now, Paul has weighed in. He responded on Instagram, seemingly laughing off the idea. He said:

"Deji is a walking pube. I feel bad for people that are f****** idiots."

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Deji said a fight with Jake Paul is 100% on the cards after he wins a few fights, here’s how Jake Paul responded via TBB Instagram Comments Deji said a fight with Jake Paul is 100% on the cards after he wins a few fights, here’s how Jake Paul responded via TBB Instagram Comments https://t.co/8XrGsrI0k7

Jake Paul's last outing was a knockout win over Tyron Woodley

It's hard to fault Jake Paul for not wanting to go back to fighting YouTubers. 'The Problem Child's' last bout was a highlight-reel knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.

The fight was a rematch of their August 2021 pay-per-view Showtime headliner. The eight-round contest was quite close and featured the former UFC welterweight champion even rocking his foe at one point. In the end, Paul preserved and won via split-decision.

He was then lined up to fight Tommy Fury in December. However, 'TNT' pulled out of the fight on two weeks notice, leading 'The Chosen One' to step in on short-notice to try and get his revenge. It didn't go well for Woodley.

The first five rounds of the fight were back-and-forth, with neither man finding many openings. However, the sixth round would be the final frame, as Paul landed a heavy right hook that sent Woodley down. The former UFC champion was out cold.

While many figured that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would return to the ring to capatilze on the knockout, he's instead decided to take time off. He's currently spending his time promoting the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor megabout.

As of now, it's not known when Paul will return to the ring. However, fans of 'The Problem Child' can expect an announcement on his return in the months to come.

Edited by C. Naik