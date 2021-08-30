Who won the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight last night? (29th August 2021)

Jake Paul continues to prove he's more than just a social media celebrity with his split decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Showtime pay-per-view event took place on Sunday, August 29, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

For the first time in his career, Jake Paul went past the second round as he went the distance with Tyron Woodley. After eight rounds, the judges scored the contest, 77-75, 78-74, 75-77, in favor of 'The Problem Child.'

Jake Paul's durability was also put to the test as he was staggered by Woodley with a huge right hand in round four. The 24-year-old went reeling as he hung on to the ropes to keep his balance. Nonetheless, Jake Paul was able to survive and dominate the ensuing rounds.

Woodley ROCKED Jake Paul 😳pic.twitter.com/VcmcDTVdKg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 30, 2021

In the co-featured bout of the night, Amanda Serrano successfully defended her her unified WBC, IBO, and WBO titles against Yamileth Mercado. After 10 rounds of action, Serrano earned a unanimous decision with scores of 97-93, 98-92, and 99-91.

Serrano, who competes in boxing and mixed martial arts, picked up her 41st professional boxing win. She has won titles in seven different weight divisions along the way to the top. Meanwhile, she is 2-0-1 as a pro-MMA fighter.

Heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Cusumano collided in a quick but action-packed bout in the undercard. Dubois made quick work of his opponent, sending Cusumano to the canvas thrice to trigger a TKO in the first round.

The British veteran earned his stoppage victory at the 2:10 mark of the opening frame after he landed a thunderous overhand right that knocked down Cusumano. The Danville, Virginia resident tried to regain his composure but was ultimately unable to withstand Dubois' onslaught.

Hometown hero Montana Love delivered the goods for the lively Cleveland fans as he earned an impressive win over Ivan Baranchyk after a highly competitive contest. After a grueling back-and-forth of action, Love sealed the victory with a seventh-round TKO.

Love connected with the finishing shot late in round seven, blasting the Belarusian fighter with a devastating left uppercut that sent the former IBF champion crashing into the canvas. Baranchyk survived until the end of the round, but his corner had seen enough and called a stop to the contest.

No Love lost 😤



Montana Love impresses with a TKO victory over Baranchyk. pic.twitter.com/JZSBfqZIw3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

In the event opener, Tommy Fury made a successful US debut after outpointing former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor to earn a unanimous decision win after four rounds. The cruiserweight bout underwhelmed the Cleveland crowd who let the competitors hear about their disappointment.

Nonetheless, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury was able to keep his pro-boxing record unblemished at 7-0 (4 KOs). All three judges were in agreement that Fury did enough to secure the 40-36 decision over Taylor.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event full results

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via SD (77-75, 78-74, 75-77)

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchy via TKO (Round 7)

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via KO (Round 1)

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via UD (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via UD (40-36 x3)

