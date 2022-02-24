KSI aims at return to the ring as sources reveal when he will fight again

KSI is reportedly looking to return to the boxing ring. 'The Nightmare' has been out of action since November 2019.

The 28-year-old is seen as the original face of YouTube boxing, as he was one half of the first social media influencers boxing match in 2018. He defeated Joe Weller via knockout, then promptly called out the Paul Brothers to kick off the madness that is YouTube boxing.

Despite being one of the originators of the trend, he's been out of the ring since 2019. According to his strength and conditioning coach Leon Willis, 'The Nightmare' is looking to return to the ring in late 2022 or early 2023.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has recently returned to training, prompting speculation that he was looking to fight again. Over the last few months, he's been called out by multiple high-profile names such as Jake Paul and Austin McBroom.

See TheBreadBatch's tweet below about KSI returning to the boxing ring:

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch KSI reportedly aiming for Boxing return either end of year or early 2023 KSI reportedly aiming for Boxing return either end of year or early 2023 https://t.co/Hz9iva7RzO

KSI's last outing was a November 2019 rematch against Logan Paul

If KSI is looking to return to the boxing ring, it'll be hard to outdo his previous outing. His last boxing match took place in November 2019, where he defeated his rival Logan Paul.

The two previously had a high-profile amateur boxing match in August 2018, following 'The Nightmare's' callout. The bout was a back-and-forth and was ruled a majority draw after six rounds. Following their initial bout, they teamed up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to promote the rematch.

In addition to linking up with one of the biggest promoters in boxing, they decided to turn pro for the bout. While the event got a lot of flack for having world champions such as Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney below amateurs, the sequel outdid the original.

The Brit dominated the first few rounds of the fight, even dropping Paul in the third round, but it was called a slip. 'The Maverick' rebounded in the fourth round by dropping his foe. However, he was deducted two points for striking his opponent on the ground.

The final two rounds saw both men empty the gas tank as they searched for a finish. In the end, the two rivals saw the scorecards and the Brit claimed victory for the first time in his boxing career via split decision. Following the fight, Jake Paul called out the Brit for a potential matchup.

Due to COVID-19, any sort of grudge match between the two was put on hold. However, based off recent reports, 'The Problem Child' may soon meet 'The Nightmare'.

