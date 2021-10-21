Austin McBroom vs KSI in January? Former's Instagram story drives internet wild with speculation 

Austin McBroom announced on his Instagram stories that he wants to fight fellow YouTuber-boxer KSI in January 2021. The ACE Family patriarch made the sudden announcement on social media and grabbed the headlines.

McBroom revealed to Hollywood paparazzi that he wished to fight the British YouTuber. The last time McBroom entered the ring, he knocked out TikToker Bryce Hall at the infamous Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

Austin McBroom announces on Instagram that he is fighting KSI in January (Image via austinmcbroom/ Instagram)

KSI, 28, expressed interest in fighting Austin McBroom on the Impaulsive podcast co-hosted by fellow YouTuber-boxer Logan Paul. KSI said:

"For me to fight Austin, I feel like I need to fight him right now to show Jake [Paul] how much I've improved. I need to strike fear into him, because if I go and fight Jake right now, he has all the leverage and he can say 'I'm the A-Side,' this and that.”

Austin McBroom announces a fight against KSI

While McBroom's announcement remains unconfirmed by KSI, social media chatter is highly anticipating the event. Though the latter has not spoken about the alleged boxing match, the event could garner a lot of views. This will likely work in favor of both personalities.

KSI put his boxing gloves aside since his last fight. The rapper has been caught up in promoting his latest album, All Over the Place. He also hosted his own live show, The KSI Show, in July, which kept him away from practicing for his next match.

Austin McBroom has unsurprisingly been actively posting Instagram stories. Prior to his latest announcement, he had posted a story claiming that he would be “retiring from social media” to try “out for the NBA.” It looks like the statement was made in jest. The following story was of him shooting hoops.

Austin McBroom's Instagram story prior to his boxing announcement (Image via austinmcbroom/ Instagram)

Before McBroom’s blooming career on YouTube, the 29-year-old played two seasons of college basketball. He played for the Eastern Washington Eagles in the NCAA.

Though many fans of McBroom would be excited to see his return to the boxing ring, it is important to note that KSI has not confirmed the said announcement. Austin McBroom’s Instagram story may also be a distraction from the ACE Family’s ongoing foreclosure scandal, which has taken over the internet.

