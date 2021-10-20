"This is so sad": Internet reacts over possible eviction as ACE Family House auctioned after foreclosure

As the ACE Family continues to drown in lawsuits, the anticipated auction of their multi-million-dollar mansion finally took place following a foreclosure outside City Hall in Pomona, California. Their house was put up for foreclosure after Austin and Catherine McBroom refused to pay off their debts which had piled up to $9 million.

The Hollywood Fix followed the auction closely. It seemed like only two possible property buyers were seen in the auction, but neither of them was willing to buy the mansion, which was being sold for $9 million. Following the uneventful auction, the property went back to the beneficiary.

According to YouTuber SLO4N, 5Arch Funding Corp aided the ACE Family in building their dream mansion. Though the ACE Family is worth over $22 million, they could not fulfill the loan payments. This means the property will be returned to the beneficiary - 5Arch.

ACE Family to be evicted following house auction

Austin and Catherine McBroom have been endlessly denying the upcoming eviction on their social media platforms despite several foreclosure documents appearing online. They designed their luxury mansion by combining two properties. At the time of the renovation, their house was valued at $7 million.

Their former landlord sued the famous family for $65,000 as they failed to pay rent on time and broke their contract early.

Financial woes have burdened the ACE Family since the infamous Battle of Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing match. The event, organized by Austin McBroom’s entertainment company Social Gloves, has been rumored to have filed for bankruptcy following the event.

Catherine McBroom was also exposed for scamming her fans through her 1212 Gateway skincare brand. Customers complained that they did not receive their packaged-on time and those who did receive it reviewed that they received damaged products.

Austin and Catherine McBroom, along with their three kids, now await an eviction notice from the beneficiary. Reacting to the upcoming eviction notice, ACE Family followers commented:

Though many feel remorseful for the children being thrown out of their home, followers blame Catherine and Austin McBroom for not fulfilling their financial requirements. The ACE Family has not responded to the upcoming eviction notice as of now.

