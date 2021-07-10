ACE Family's Catherine Paiz under fire as customers complain about her skincare brand "1212 gateway's" products

When it rains, it pours, and Catherine Paiz McBroom is not exempt from fault. It's just been days since alleged lawsuits were uncovered against Austin McBroom and his company, along with eviction rumors.

Now, a few customers of Catherine McBroom's skincare brand "1212 Gateway" have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints about the brand's packaging and other faulty issues.

Catherine Paiz's 1212 Gateway products are labeled cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and created with organic ingredients. Her products range from facial cleansers and overnight facial masks to facial moisturizers and eye creams.

One Twitter user stated that their products took two months to be produced/shipped, and the packaging arrived empty. Another said their products were good, but the presentation was lackluster.

Both users shared photos of their skincare products while mentioning Catherine Paiz directly.

Unfortunately, it didn't end there. 1212 Gateway's Instagram page began receiving comments from customers having issues with their purchased products.

Also read: ACE Family house drama explained: Austin McBroom under fire as alleged foreclosure, eviction, and lawsuits loom large

DOWNWARD SPIRAL: Ace Family customers are receiving their purchases from Catherine McBroom’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway damaged and with extreme delays. One person said it took 2 months for them to receive their products. pic.twitter.com/2gBtNFWCLK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2021

Customer complaints against Catherine Paiz's skincare brand

On Instagram, many users commented under various 1212 Gateway posts to state more issues about Catherine Paiz's skincare products. In screenshots also shared on Twitter, one Instragam comment mentioned that the skincare products allegedly started to burn their face.

Another explained that they were overcharged for a canceled order. Pointedly, one user stated that they had unfollowed Catherine Paiz, her skincare brand, and all other ACE Family affiliations because "all [you] guys care about is money."

Catherine McBroom’s 1212 Gateway’s Instagram page is still getting comments from customers who are having problems with the products. One person alleges the product made it feel like their face was burning. pic.twitter.com/ekxOLWiaGe — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2021

These complaints follow the recent ACE Family drama surrounding their alleged eviction and bankruptcy. The Twitteratti commented a lot under user defnoodles' post with their opinion on the situation.

Some stated that they couldn't feel bad for people who continue to give their money.

Also read: "Ain't nobody getting evicted": Austin McBroom slams ACE Family house eviction rumors as more lawsuit details emerge

Jokes on you if you buy anything from internet/YouTube/complete strangers off the internet and expect quality.



Stop commenting on their pages and start commenting on your own self worth.



Go to Target for moisturizer, it’s honestly not that deep. It’s moisturizer. — Carter Lang (@BobbyDigitalJr) July 9, 2021

buy skincare from established trusted brands instead of some random influencer who has no experience or knowledge in the industry. — sèra 🌑🐈‍⬛ (@serabean27) July 10, 2021

Lol is there literally anything her and Austin can get right? — ʀᴇᴅᴀᴄᴛᴇᴅ (@megansversion) July 9, 2021

How they handled the products before sending to customers lmao pic.twitter.com/Thmf4cYw32 — Princess Chomp Box (@redhead_raging) July 10, 2021

I’m not going to buy 1212 Gateway sh*t! Not good business! — MomLumbee (@MomLumbee) July 10, 2021

Nobody is shocked — 🍒 (@sugarNshine) July 9, 2021

Who’s stupid enough to be giving these people their money? — Lucy Diamond (@LucyD1am0nd) July 10, 2021

Why are these people ordering from them when they are HUNDREDS of skin care products out there?????? — Joe Misterious (@misteriousjoe) July 10, 2021

Catherine Paiz's Instagram story has only shared positive reviews of skincare products as of July 9th. On the 1212 Gateway's website, there is no place for previous buyers to leave reviews on products.

Neither Catherine Paiz nor her skincare specialist partner has commented on the skincare products or consumer' complaints.

Also read: Is the ACE Family broke? House eviction drama worsens as Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell house amid foreclosure and pending mortgage payments

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer