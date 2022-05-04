"I was the villain in YouTube" - Logan Paul reveals what triggered his rivalry with KSI

Logan Paul has shared some insight on the rivalry between himself and KSI, which led to the birth of YouTube boxing. In a recent episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' brought in special guest Gary Vee for an enlightening episode.

Vee wanted to know what started the rivalry between Paul and 'The Nightmare'. The 27-year-old responded:

"It's very simlple, KSI called me out online... Why? I was the villian on YouTube, I had just as many subscribers as him, same age, same physique, UK, US. We had met once at the Super Bowl couple years prior, but essentially, never [spoken], especially about boxing. But dude, I almost didn't do that fight, it took Danny Racka Racka... it took him... hyping me up, going, 'Man, you have to fight him, you have to fight him, it's gonna be the biggest thing ever.'"

Danny from the Racka Racka twins convinced Paul to fight KSI, which led to a rematch, followed by 'The Maverick's fight against Floyd Mayweather. The pair are now good friends and business partners.

Earlier this year, they launched their sports drink PrimeHydration, and are stake holders in the company.

Jake Paul criticizes Floyd Mayweather for not paying Logan Paul

It is no secret that 'The Maverick' claims he hasn't been paid by Floyd Mayweather for thier exhibition fight last year. Jake Paul has a checkered history with 'Money' Mayweather, so naturally, he came out in support of his brother, criticizing the 45-year-old for not paying 'The Maverick'.

In a recent interview with FightHub TV, 'The Problem Child' commented on the situation:

"Floyd Mayweather is broke, that's what people don't realize. He gets these big checks, doesn't pay the taxes on it and then the IRS comes hunting him down later. He owes a lot of people I know money and Logan's deep down on that list. So I don't know if Logan's ever gonna get paid, it's kinda f**ked up."

Jake Paul and Mayweather got into a heated altercation during the press conference for Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather. 'The Problem Child' stole Mayweather's cap and ran away with it. 'Money' Mayweather's security guards caught the 24-year-old and assaulted him. So 'The Problem Child' takes any opportunity he can to trash-talk the former world champion.

