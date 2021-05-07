Watch: Jake Paul gets beat up after stealing Floyd Mayweather's hat

The press conference for the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul didn't pass without incident. A huge brawl kicked off after Logan's brother, Jake Paul, stole Floyd Mayweather's hat at the end of a heated confrontation.

The brawl started moments after Mayweather and Logan faced off on stage. Jake decided to confront Mayweather and snatched his hat. This act of provocation kicked off a melee which saw Jake Paul set upon by Mayweather and his entourage of security guards.

This press conference was the first time that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul came face to face following confirmation of their exhibition bout on 6th June 2021.

Here is a clip of Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather's confrontation:

The two men continued the brawl backstage, as Logan Paul was also seen getting into the mix with his brother. Security had to separate Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, but 'The Problem Child's' actions created chaos in what initially seemed like a standard press conference between Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Jake Paul has already had issues with Floyd Mayweather in the past

In the past, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather have gone back-and-forth with each other, taking multiple shots over social media.

A few months ago, Floyd posted on Instagram that he is willing to have multiple exhibition bouts this year. Mayweather also expressed his desire to box Jake Paul if he defeated Ben Askren, which the YouTuber successfully accomplished.

With Jake already having secured a huge win over Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club event, he could be in contention for a fight against Mayweather next.

Here is the Instagram post where Floyd Mayweather claimed he wants to fight Jake Paul:

The Problem Child's recent first-round victory over Askren caught the attention of many fighters around the world, including former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The confrontation between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather may plant the seeds for their boxing match. While rumors have suggested that Jake Paul could possibly fight KSI or Tommy Fury next, there are now chances of him crossing paths with one of the greatest boxers in history in the form of Floyd Mayweather.