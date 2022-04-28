Jake Paul criticizes Floyd Mayweather for not paying Logan Paul - "He owes a lot of people I know money"

Jake Paul has criticized Floyd Mayweather for not paying Logan Paul yet.

Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition matchup in June last year. In a shocking revelation made by 'The Maverick' earlier this year, he claimed he is yet to be paid in full for the bout against 'Money'.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Jake Paul commented on the situation and suggested that Floyd Mayweather is broke in reality. Paul also claimed to know many people who have not been paid by 'Money' apart from his brother Logan Paul, he said:

"Floyd Mayweather is broke, that's what people don't realize. He gets these big checks, doesn't pay the taxes on it and then the IRS comes hunting him down later. He owes a lot of people I know money and Logan's deep down on that list. So I don't know if Logan's ever gonna get paid, it's kinda f**ked up."

Watch Paul's full interview below:

Jake Paul is eyeing a return to the boxing ring in August

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since December last year. His last fight saw him secure an emphatic KO victory over UFC legend Tyron Woodley. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Paul's future.

While Jake Paul is yet to finalize his next boxing bout, 'The Problem Child' has a few potential opponents in mind. During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Paul named Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva as potential opponents for a fight in August:

"Look, I gotta fight in August, you know, still locking down the opponent. You know, no one's really been impressive or has yet to show themselves as the perfect opponent. Obviously been calling out a lot of people. But there's some big talks happening. Looking at the Mike Tyson idea, looking at the Anderson Silva idea. So really, there's a lot out there and I've just been training."

Watch Paul's full interview with Seconds Out below:

