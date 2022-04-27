Jake Paul discusses boxing comeback, eyes Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva as potential opponents - "I gotta fight"

Jake Paul has revealed that he would like to return to the ring in August and already has a few potential opponents in mind.

'The Problem Child' is currently on a break from boxing as he focuses on promoting the mega-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. In a recent interview with SecondsOut, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"Look, I gotta fight in August, you know, still locking down the opponent. You know, no one's really been impressive or has yet to show themselves as the perfect opponent. Obviously been calling out a lot of people. But there's some big talks happening. Looking at the Mike Tyson idea, looking at the Anderson Silva idea. So really there's a lot out there and I've just been training."

There have been a ton of rumors surrounding a potential fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. 'Iron' Mike last fought in September 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a sensational knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after his win over Daniel Bocianski

Tommy Fury called out 'The Problem Child' after his recent victory over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Heavyweight Championship bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 'TNT' dominated his Polish opponent throughout the fight en route to a unanimous decision win.

Immediately after the bout, he called Paul out, threatening to "cut and chop" his American counterpart.

"'If you [Jake Paul] want it, I'm here and ready for you, and I'll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there. Get the contract signed you bum! Let's get it done once and for all."

Fury and Paul were initially scheduled to lock horns in December last year. Just a few weeks before the fight, 'TNT' was forced to pull out after picking up a rib injury. Tyron Woodley subsequently replaced the Englishman in the main event slot, but was viciously knocked out by 'The Problem Child'.

