"Get the contract signed you bum!" - Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after securing his eighth win 

Tommy Fury has called out Jake Paul for a fight after getting his eighth professional win as a boxer.

'TNT' took on Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. Although Fury's opponent has only had one loss in his career so far, it was suggested that the 22-year-old would eventually prove to be too much for the Polish fighter to handle.

Tommy Fury was dominant from start to finish. The younger Fury nearly stopped Bocianski, but Bocianski managed to survive and hear the final bell. Right after securing his eighth career victory, the undefeated boxer called out Jake Paul in a post-fight interview and said:

"'If you [Jake Paul] want it, I'm here and ready for you, and I'll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there. Get the contract signed you bum! Let's get it done once and for all."

Watch Fury's full post-fight interview below

Jake Paul says no one gives a f*** when Tommy Fury fights

'The Problem Child' has opined his thoughts on Fury getting a dominant victory over Daniel Bociansi. Jake Paul criticized the inability of the 22-year-old to fill the seats at Wembley Stadium and suggested that he'd wait to see how the Anderson Silva event does to decide on his future fight.

Upon being asked to express his thoughts on Fury's fight by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul said:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f***. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

It is worth noting that there has been a long-running rift between 'TNT' and Jake Paul. The two were set to square off in December 2021. However, Fury had to back out because of an injury.

With Tommy Fury winning his latest bout, it remains to be seen whether Jake Paul will agree to take on 'TNT' in his next fight or if the fans will have to wait to see Paul and Fury fight.

