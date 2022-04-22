"I don't need to train to beat him"- Tommy Fury believes Jake Paul is easy work

Tommy Fury believes Jake Paul is an easy fight for him. The Brit is currently set to fight on Saturday night on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. In an interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, the unbeaten boxer spoke about potentially fighting Jake Paul:

"Yeah you know, if the Jake Paul fight comes, it comes. You know, that's my mindset on that, I don't need to train to beat him, he's an easy touch. And it would have all been done back in December if what happened hadn't happened. But all my focus is on saturday night, I wanna be boxing on more shows. Well not more shows like this because you can't get any bigger than this."

'TNT' takes on an experienced veteran in Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night at the Wembley Stadium in Manchester, England. His opponent is a tough Polish veteran with a 10-1 record who is looking to derail the Tommy Fury hype train. 'TNT', on the other hand, is trying to get his first win against a good fighter. So far, the Brit has only fought journeymen.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside (via



| SATURDAY | 2PM ET | ESPN+ PPV Tommy Fury did not hold back when asked about Jake Paul(via @frankwarren_tv #FuryWhyte | SATURDAY | 2PM ET | ESPN+ PPV Tommy Fury did not hold back when asked about Jake Paul 👀 (via @frankwarren_tv)#FuryWhyte | SATURDAY | 2PM ET | ESPN+ PPV https://t.co/HiVfvqL5LR

It was about time he stepped up his competition and started proving himself against some of the better fighters in the division. As Fury looks to become a world champion someday, this fight could be his first or last step towards achieving that goal.

Watch the interview below:

Tommy Fury reacts to John Fury comparing him to Gennadiy Golovkin

John Fury recently spoke about how he sees shades of Gennadiy Golovkin in his son Tommy Fury. During a press conference for his upcoming fight against Daniel Bocianski, he responded to the comparisons made by his dad:

"Yup, thank you very much dad, appreciate it, thanks for the support, thank you, yes. And that's literally come from what he's been seeing in the gym you know, David been in camp, David's been watching me spar and they've been holding me some very very good fighters. Only me and my team know this, and each fight you're gonna see more and more of that."

Watch the interview below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury reacts to John Fury saying he sees "shades of Golovkin" in him…



[📽️ @FrankWarren_TV] Tommy Fury reacts to John Fury saying he sees "shades of Golovkin" in him…[📽️ @FrankWarren_TV] https://t.co/AKtihKtMIo

Being compared to Gennadiy Golovkin is high praise for any fighter. 'GGG' is considered one of the greatest middleweights in the history of the sport. If 'TNT' has to get anywhere close to what Golovkin has accomplished, he has a long way to go. It will be interesting to see if 'TNT' can deliver on the hype.

Edited by Allan Mathew