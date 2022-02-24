"Who else is he going to fight?" - Tommy Fury wants to fight on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard, talks Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has shared his future boxing plans. In an interview with Sky Sports, he revealed when he will fight next and also spoke about fighting Jake Paul in the future.

"I do think the [Jake Paul] fight is still there because, he's not daft, who else is he going to fight? He's got nobody else to fight. This fight is the biggest fight for him to take at the minute. I'm looking to get a run out on Tyson's undercard next, that's the plan moving forward and then we'll try set that fight up at the end of the year," Fury said.

Take a look at Fury speaking about his future in the video below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🥊 Tommy Fury is desperate to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul Tommy Fury is desperate to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul 👀🥊 https://t.co/1OZ12ln5T1

Tommy Fury was set to take Paul on in December 2021. However, Fury pulled out of the fight due to a broken rib. Tyron Woodley ended up replacing Fury and was viciously knocked out by 'The Problem Child'.

Ever since pulling out of the fight, Fury has been relatively quiet on social media and has not made a lot of noise. Now that he looks to fight on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard, all eyes are on him.

'TNT' is back in action at the same time that Paul decided to take a break from boxing. 'The Problem Child' is currently away from boxing but is promoting the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor super fight. Paul is riding at an all-time high following his win over Woodley.

Tommy Fury training to fight on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard

'TNT' sat down for a virtual interview with IFL TV to update his fans on his training. In the interview, Tommy Fury revealed some interesting details about the camp, which began at the start of the year:

"Yeah definitely, I mean I'm in training camp now. You know, ever since them bells clinged for the New Year, I've been in training camp ever since. You know, I'm down at the weight right now. I'm three pounds over my fighting weight, I'm in pristine condition. I've just been training and training and training."

Watch Fury speak about his training camp and more below:

It will be interesting to see who Frank Warren pits Fury up against. Tommy Fury has not fought any noteworthy fighters yet. All his opponents have been journeymen and fights to build up his confidence. This is a strategy that many boxers that have transitioned into the professional scene have taken up. However, seven fights in, he should look to fight better opponents.

