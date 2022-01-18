What did Mike Tyson say about fighting Jake Paul?

Mike Tyson has brushed off rumors of a potential bout with Jake Paul. It was recently reported that Tyson and Paul had verbally agreed to a $40 million mega-bout.

However, 'Iron Mike' has burst the bubble and stated that he is not aware of any such matchup as of yet. He also claimed that he recently met Paul on the island of St. Barths and that the YouTuber-turned-boxer didn't mention anything about a potential exhibition match between the two.

Mike Tyson replied to a post by The Sun on Twitter and said:

"This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it."

It is worth noting that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul share a good relationship and it is very unlikely that the two will agree to fight each other. However, in a world where almost everything is orchestrated by money, a potential mega-fight between the two wouldn't come as a surprise.

Mike Tyson last fought back in November 2020 when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has made quite a name for himself in the world of boxing recently, having fought five times so far in his career, winning them all.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Ever since his emphatic victory over Tyron Woodley, speculation about Paul's next opponent has been surfacing online.

However, nothing can be said with certainty as of now. Paul has made it clear that he does not intend on giving Tommy Fury another opportunity to fight him, which suggests a fresh name will have the chance to feud with 'The Problem Child'.

Interestingly, UFC fighter Nate Diaz has emerged as a potential opponent for Paul. Diaz has only one fight left under his UFC contract and it seems like he is more than willing to fight the internet star once his contract with the UFC expires.

Whoever it is, It will be interesting to see whether 'The Problem Child' maintains his unbeaten record when he returns to the squared circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard