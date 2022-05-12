KSI’s $2.8 million backing of LUNA cryptocurrency loses 97% value in a single day

UK YouTube sensation KSI's investment into LUNA "stablecoin" recently took a massive dip from being worth $2 million to $1,000 in a single day. The YouTube legend has dabbled in cryptocurrency in the past few years, making enormous investments in multiple stable coins.
However, things haven't all gone smoothly for the boxing sensation lately. As per the recent reports, KSI's insane $2.8 million backing of the LUNA cryptocurrency lost 97% value in a single day following the sudden crash in the market.
KSI reveals the staggering amount of money he lost recently following the collapse in market
In a tweet from his official Cryptocurrency account, the YouTuber revealed the insane amount of money he has lost recently following the crash in the cryptocurrency market.
The news came after the the cryptocurrency market suffered an abrupt loss, with Bitcoin falling over 12%. As per the reports, the cryptocurrency has dropped insanely. But, unexpectedly, LUNA suffered a much stronger hit, bringing down KSI's investment to a mere $1,000 in a single day.
Surprisingly, despite such a huge loss, the YouTuber can be seen having an optimistic mindset. The rapper even highlighted the fact that he has earned and lost a lot of money in investments and now nothing really scares him anymore.
As per the YouTuber himself, money isn't everything and he is not bothered by the loss as he has become numb to these situations. Speaking more about his situation in a follow-up tweet, the YouTuber wrote:
"Before crypto, money was a driving force in my mindset. During my time, I made a lot of money, and lost a lot of money. I went from euphoric to depressed. But soon I became numb to it all and realised that money simply isn’t everything."
As expected, this is not the first time KSI has suffered such a massive hit when it comes to cryptocurrency. Way back in January 2021, the boxing, rapping and YouTube sensation revealed that he has lost an insane $5.1 million cryptocurrency due to the drop in the market.
Fans react to the massive loss
As expected, the news reached all corners of the internet within a few hours, drawing quite a few interesting reactions from viewers. While the majority of the comments were pretty supportive, a handful can be seen discussing the destructive consequences of this massive cryptocurrency dip in the market. Here are some of the tweets in regards.
With this huge cryptocurrency drop, the market has suffered a great loss. Needless to say, it now seems like KSI will think twice before investing such a godly amount in cryptocurrency in the near future.