KSI Adidas Trainers sell out in record fashion

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji's collaboration with Adidas Originals for his signature sneakers, the Forum Hi KSI, sold out in record fashion within just a day.

Announced on April 1, it was available exclusively via raffle on the brand's app until April 8, after which it was set to hit stores in the UK and select retail partners. Not even 24 hours later, the sneakers were completely sold out. Given that it was a limited-edition collection, it seems that they're out of stock for good.

KSI's signature sneakers make a big splash in sales

The British YouTuber, boxer, content creator, rapper and all-round influencer has clearly donned many hats throughout his career. His limited-edition iteration of Adidas' hallmark Three Stripes’ iconic 1980s Forum silhouette, the Forum Hi KSI, is another feather in his cap.

He announced the collaboration in style with a sketch, keeping with his usual style of content, providing a look into the product's ideation.

In the promotional clip, he says his new Adidas Forum sneakers should be "underestimated." This is followed by each of his personas listing out features they would like to see represented in the trainer, rattling off qualities like "sturdy," "comfortable," and "something that stands out on stage and represents us."

The final character says:

"I've got a sick idea. What if we put the bandana print on the shoe? And make it reflective?"

The unique design was evidently a massive hit among fans as the limited-edition collection sold out within a day of it going live in physical stores and online on Adidas, Size?, and JD's websites.

The influencer tweeted the same on the morning of April 9, along with a screenshot of the Adidas website. In another tweet, he showed how the trainers, which were originally retailing for £90.00, are now being listed for more than twice or thrice their price on reselling sites.

StockX listed them at £116.00, while Laced and Klekt had them priced at £250.00 and £245.00, respectively.

The 28-year-old even held a special signing event for the collection at Adidas' flagship store in London’s Oxford Street on Friday, April 8. Another fan tweeted a picture of a "thousand-person" queue lined up outside an Adidas store just to get their hands on the limited-edition KSI line.

A dive into KSI x Adidas Forum Hi

The sleek black and red sneakers don a bold reflexive paisely bandana print (Images via Ashley Verse/Adidas)

The Forum silhouette by Adidas Originals has been a streetwear staple for decades now, boosted multifold by its resurrection in 2020. The basketball sneaker line was the pick of the season with a number of high-profile collaborative endeavors with big names like Bad Bunny, Kerwin Frost, and even Prada.

The steadfast style symbol's effortless adaptability and clean aesthetic are what accentuate its timelessness, making it the perfect vehicle for Olajide to mold it according to his larger-than-life personality.

The Briton's own rendition of the bestseller is imbued deeply with a uniqueness and authenticity that mirrors his usual style and ethos. The sleek black base dons a bold reflexive paisley print reminiscent of the rapper's trademark bandanas.

The iconic red Three Stripe branding spans across the wide expanse of the trainer in a brilliant constant, while Adidas' iconic Trefoil adorns the heel. The velcro strap sports KSI's signature tagline 'Underestimated' to complete the shoe's classic branding stamp.

