Who is Tucker Pillsbury aka Role Model? Singer shows up with Emma Chamberlain at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Emma Chamberlain and Tucker 'Role Model' Pillsbury made their first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. The duo is believed to have been dating for over a year and a half.

Neither Chamberlain nor Pillsbury has confirmed their relationship. However, many fans believe this red carpet appearance is a confirmation of what they have been theorizing for years.

Pillsbury and Chamberlain brought their A-game to the glamorous, star-studded Oscar Party.

Chamberlain was an elegant sight as she wore a Louis Vuitton halter-neck backless black satin gown, channeling minimalism with her sleek diamond accessories.

Meanwhile, Pillsbury opted for a dressed-down version of the classic suit. He switched out the suit jacket for a more casual open-collar blazer.

What does Tucker 'Role Model' Pillsbury do?

Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by the name Role Model professionally, is an American singer and songwriter who made his debut in November 2017 with his EP, Arizona in the Summer. The EP comprised four singles: Don’t Rly Like You, Stolen Car, Super Model, and Never Give Up.

The 24-year-old currently has 668K followers on Instagram and 249K subscribers on YouTube. He has millions of streams on his hit singles Minimal, Hello!, Going Out, Stolen Car, and more.

Role Model is set to perform at Coachella 2022 alongside artists like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West. He has also announced a world tour called Tourx for next year.

Role Model's music revolves around heavy themes such as depression, self-doubt, failed relationships, and loneliness.

In an interview with Vice, the singer revealed that his original dream was to pursue a career in films:

“I wanted to direct and produce movies. But at the end of my freshman year [in college] I had met these two kids who had recorded themselves rapping. I had never seen that before. I didn’t know that you could do it yourself like that at home. They left the equipment at my dorm. I played around with that for, like, three weeks and just fell in love with it.”

Last Friday, prior to the Oscar Party on March 27, Role Model dropped another single called Never Let You Go.

The music video sent fans into a frenzy since it featured a woman whose face wasn't shown.

Many fans are positive that the woman in the video is Emma Chamberlain, calling the video the "soft public launch of their relationship."

