Did Emma Chamberlain quit YouTube? Influencer shares podcast and coffee company plans

In her latest podcast episode, Emma Chamberlain announced that she had taken a step back from uploading videos on YouTube. The content creator extensively detailed the burnout she has faced since starting her career online. Following her latest announcement, her fans have shown endless support and have encouraged her to take a break from the video-sharing platform.

In Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain’s latest episode titled the truth about youtube, the 20-year-old shared her opinion on the video-sharing platform and her job as a YouTuber. She said during the podcast:

“I started to feel really stressed out that this is my job. I don’t understand how I ended up here in the first place. So I don’t know how I’m supposed to continue it successfully because I don’t even know how I got here!”

The YouTuber deliberated on why people watch videos on YouTube. At one point, she exclaimed:

“I don’t understand the concept behind YouTube! I don’t get what people like about it. I don’t understand how this is a job that people have nowadays.”

Emma Chamberlain announces break from YouTube

The YouTube algorithm waits for no one. When a content creator takes longer breaks from uploading videos on the platform, they do not get recommended enough, leading to the loss of views. Speaking about the same, Emma Chamberlain said:

“If I stopped uploading people aren’t going to even care anymore. So I’m trying to figure out how I can do YouTube in a sustainable way.”

Chamberlain shared that having to upload on a regular schedule would “destroy” her “mentally in the quickest way possible.”

She announced:

“I got to such a dark place in this hamster wheel of being a YouTuber that I said, you know what, I can’t do this at all. I need to step back completely. I need to step back and heal from the years and years of burnout and give myself weeks, months, years if I need to to figure out if its something that I can do in a healthy way.”

The influencer revealed that she has not been active on the video-sharing platform for the last two months and has been focusing on her podcast and her coffee company Chamberlain Coffee alone. She also shared that she is focusing on herself and exploring different hobbies.

Following her YouTube hiatus, she stated that she was “in a better state mentally” than she has ever been in the past four years.

