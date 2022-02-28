How much does PewDiePie make per video? YouTuber's stunning fortune in 2022 explored 

PewDiePie has become one of the largest content creators on YouTube. The Swede gained immense traction online after releasing “Let’s Play” videos. His recent reaction videos have amassed millions of views.

Though the 32-year-old is currently known online for his meme reviews, his feud with T-Series allowed him to amass several viewers on the video sharing platform. The two channels were battling for the most subscribed channel on YouTube in 2017.

Felix Kjellberg (his real name) garnered 111 million subscribers at the time of writing this article. According to Social Blade, the content creator is the sixth-largest YouTuber in terms of subscriber base.

How much does PewDiePie make per video?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to be $40 million. Social Blade reported that the YouTuber has racked up over 79.555 million views in the last 30 days. His viewership does not fail to impress. The content creator earns $238.7k to $3.8 million on an average per year. On a monthly basis, he earns $19.9k to $318.2k on an average.

The aforementioned income only comes from YouTube. If the YouTuber collaborates with brands for sponsored content, he amasses much more on a yearly basis. Celebrity Net Worth reported that the content creator charges $450,000 per sponsored post.

YouTuber's monthly and annual earnings revealed (Image via Social Blade)

To further breakdown his YouTube earnings, the YouTuber makes $30,000 per ten-minute video he uploads. This would mean that he earns five dollars for 1000 views on a video. Hustlers Digest reported that he earns approximately $66, 394 for twenty-minute-long videos.

As of 2020, the YouTuber made $136,000 per week. The website mentioned above stated that he earned $3,400 per hour.

According to Social Blade, he made $1.1k to $17.8k on February 27, 2022.

Along with his YouTube income, he has till date amassed a fortune through his video game PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist and PewDiePie Tuber Simulator. He also wrote a satirical self-help book titled This Book Loves You. It went on to become The New York Times’ number one best seller in 2015. He also earned his income through his own YouTube Red series

Edited by Titlee Sen