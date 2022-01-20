"I feel like I need a new direction": PewDiePie expresses doubt over the future of his YouTube career

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has hinted at retiring from YouTube in his latest YouTube live session. He uploaded the same on his second channel and titled the video- “PewDiePie’s Plans For His Return.” The video has amassed 57k views in the last 13 hours.

At the beginning of the video, the YouTube mogul was asked whether he would be uploading content any time soon, to which he responded:

“Sadly no, I’m taking the whole month off. I feel like I need a new direction. Do something different. Unexplored territory.”

The 32-year-old added that he was spending time working out, reading and learning Japanese in his spare time.

Though the YouTuber was humorous throughout the session, this is not the first time the gamer has expressed his desire to retire from the platform. In a video uploaded on December 1, he mentioned that he considered himself “retired” and was making videos “for fun.”

What did PewDiePie reveal in his recent livestream?

While expressing a lack of interest in video making, the content creator added that he does not know the future. He and his wife Marzia Kjellberg planned to move to Japan in prior. However, due to covid restrictions coming into being, they could not do so. He said:

“We haven’t gone to Japan in so long. What’s my future, I don’t f***king know. I feel like I’m living in some weird void or some s**t like that.”

Fans commented during the livestream, recommending him to have kids. He responded:

“So much work, I gotta be honest that’s not on the map up until at least we’re in Japan not happening.”

The Swedish YouTuber has amassed over 111 million subscribers on the platform, making him one of the most popular content creators worldwide. Speaking about what fans can look forward to in the future, he said:

“I think I’m going to focus on videos that I actually like to make or feel like some sort of thing about them. I think doing the same kind of stuff is feeling very stale.”

Also Read Article Continues below

As he continues to discover a new direction to take his content, fans are eager to see what he comes up with.

Edited by Srijan Sen