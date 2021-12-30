"This is the hardest choice I ever made": PewDiePie opens up on moving to Japan 

YouTube legend PewDiePie released a new video today titled, "Why am I still here.." In the latest upload, the content creator discussed why he has not moved to Japan yet. Back in 2019, the YouTuber had said that he had bought a house in the country and wished to make it his long-term residence.

In the seven-minute-long video, he stated that his plans to move to Japan had been delayed due to the ongoing global crisis. Currently, the 32-year-old is living in the UK alongside his wife, Marzia Kjellberg.

Speaking about the unpredictable border restrictions, he said:

"This is the hardest choice I ever made. The most difficult part about this whole thing has been not knowing if they [Japan] were going to be closed for two years. Then at least we could have made trips to see our family."

What did PewDiePie reveal in his latest video?

The Swedish YouTuber revealed that it was a task to set up his own company and hire employees for the same (which is a requirement for acquiring a business visa). Such a factor would allow him to stay in the country for five years.

Fortunately, the social media personality successfully fulfilled all the requirements. However, the current border restrictions are not allowing him to go on with the moving plan. In frustration, he said:

“I have an employee in Japan. I have a house in Japan. I’m approved to go but I’m not allowed in.”

PewDiePie also detailed how he feels guilty about his disappointment in not being able to move. He said he did not want to be-

“someone well-off who’s complaining about how [the virus] is affecting them.”

While speaking about his wish to move to the 'Land of the Rising Sun,' he said:

“We obviously would be leaving everything that we built here behind, all these amazing friends, but we just felt like we really wanted to take on this adventure while we’re still young.”

PewDiePie ended the video by wishing luck to those who are in the same predicament.

PewDiePie and Marzia detail house burglary

Though there may be some more moving left to do, PewDiePie had mentioned in a video titled, "Thoughts on Getting Robbed," that their house was already set to live in. However, the YouTuber, along with his fellow content creator and wife Marzia, unfortunately became victims of a burglary. She mentioned the same in the video:

"90% of my valuables, from my jewelry to luxury goods and special items I’ve been collecting over the years. It's all gone."

Though the couple have witnessed several challenges in their move abroad, they continue to be excited for the same.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan