"I didn't have the money to come visit": PewDiePie shares heartfelt details on his early relationship with wife, Marzia 

The most popular YouTuber on the planet, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently opened up about the early days of his relationship with his wife, Marzia.

In his latest video, the 31-year old Swedish YouTuber took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane via his old Instagram feed.

From fawning over his pet pugs, Maya and Edgar, to sharing wholesome stories of his early relationship with Marzia, PewDiePie's latest video is certainly a memorable one, which is sure to strike a chord with his fans across the globe.

No YouTube couple is better than pewdiepie and Marzia — jimmyvee (@jimmyvee18) November 19, 2020

I love pewdiepie and marzia sm yall can have the world you deserve it yes — rachel ! 🤠 (@buyingpetrol) November 17, 2020

What really stands out from his video is the humble and wholesome manner in which PewDiePie recounts his early relationship with Marzia and how she motivated him to become one of the most popular YouTubers today.

PewDiePie takes viewers on a trip down memory lane in the latest video

[Timestamp: 5:06]

The story of PewDiePie's journey so far has certainly been nothing short of remarkable. Throughout his career, with each passing year, he grew from strength to strength to become the world's most subscribed and popular YouTuber today.

His fame did not come easy as he recently opened up about how there was a time when he didn't have the money to visit his girlfriend and future wife, Marzia that often, which made him anxious:

"I think me and Marzia had to go back to long-distance, just for a little while ...I remember this was really the time where it was really anxious because we didn't have, we obviously came from two different countries, and I didn't have enough money to really come and visit."

He then went on to reveal how this made him all the more eager to succeed as a YouTuber, which would enable him to see his future wife more often:

"So I was really hoping YouTube would work out, so I could see my girlfriend or my future wife. "

From making quips about how his dad resembling Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp to reminiscing about his travels to Venice and France, the rest of PewDiePie's video certainly makes for a wholesome viewing experience.

On seeing one particular photo of Marzia, PewDiePie hilariously commented:

"Back when the Sweden guy was simping over Italian girl...how could I not? Look at that.....and now they're married, this is so fun!"

The rest of his video comprises iconic shots of him with fellow YouTubers and celebrities such as Jacksepticeye and Markiplier to Ryan Reynolds and Conan O'Brien.

On seeing his wedding photo with Marzia at the end, PewDiePie ended the video with another heartfelt response:

"I know it's cliche to say, but it really was actually the happiest day of my life!"