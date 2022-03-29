Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Hydration lands deal with Target after claiming major financial success 

Logan Paul and KSI surprised their fans in January by announcing their collaboration for the Prime Hydration energy drink. Fans were initially upset as they had expected to see a fight between the two, but soon turned around to support their favorite YouTubers.

The drink sold out within a few hours of the launch and received rave reviews from followers.

Paul and KSI have been constantly updating their followers about the drink and all the important details related to it. They recently tweeted a picture announcing a tie-up with departmental store chain Target.

DrinkPrime @PrimeHydrate 10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ @Target locations now. 10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ @Target locations now. https://t.co/yHWSTtveGO

Prime Hydration to be sold at both online and offline Target stores

The creator duo announced on their social media page that Prime had sold millions of units since its launch at the start of the year. The number of sales hit a landmark of $10 million by the end of March 2022. This grand feat propelled the brand into Target and all of its 2000+ walk-in and online stores in America. The brand's Twitter account posted that it was time for them to "level up."

The post included Paul and KSI posing in front of a Prime Drink van, which was parked in front of a building with the Target logo. They reposted the post with the caption "TARGET ACQUIRED."

During their Instagram live stream when they announced the partnership, the influencers shared their plans to expand to multiple departmental and drug stores. The drink is already available in popular chain stores such as Walmart, Kroger, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

As the brand expands in the U.S., fans from the UK are still waiting to get their hands on the drink. One such fan questioned Paul if the next store to stock Prime would be Tesco, one of the largest department stores in Britain.

The YouTuber replied by saying "MAYbe," possibly teasing a May release in the country. This is not the first time the duo has hinted at a May release date. On March 24, 2022, KSI retweeted one of Paul's videos questioning when the drink was going to launch in the UK, when Paul replied saying, “It MAY come sooner than you think…” Hilariously, a fan took the opportunity to reply in the same fashion.

Another big brand that joined Target this month was Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. The brand tied up with Ulta Stores to expand its offline market, and Target contains Ulta pop-ups within their store.

Coming back to Prime Hydration, the drink is sold as an all-in-one beverage. It contains 10% coconut water, electrolytes, vitamins, and more. It is available all over the U.S. in five different flavors. This new partnership with Target might prove extremely beneficial to the brand.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee