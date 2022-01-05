KSI and Logan Paul Prime Hydration sports drink: Where to buy, flavor and all you need to know

Logan Paul and KSI announced their drink Prime Hydration in a live Instagram video on January 4, 2022.

The duo had teased a third fight on social media with a post saying: 'The final chapter.' As excited fans joined in to watch them battle it out in the boxing ring, they found out that the YouTubers will be launching a drink.

The drink is all set to be sold from multiple retail outlets and "box against" every other drink available in the market.

Details about Prime Hydration, the drink created out of a KSI and Logan Paul collaboration

Paul and KSI revealed in their live that the long-time rivals have been working behind the scenes on the drink for almost a year.

Paul said that he had been personally testing it out throughout his personal training, leading up to the match with Mayweather.

The product will be competing with all the major drink brands available in the market, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.”

The YouTubers expressed that their purpose with the project was to make a drink that fits into every lifestyle. They stated,

“Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle.”

According to photographs released, it can be predicted that the drink will come in five flavors. Nothing much is known about the ingredients, price, or the release date of the drink, except that it contains 10% coconut water.

DrinkPrime @PrimeHydrate How it started to how it’s going How it started to how it’s going https://t.co/Cu7Umq6EsH

Fans will be able to buy the drink from all major department stores like Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, GNC, Ralph’s, and Vitamin Shoppe.

The drink will initially launch in the US but is also planned to be sold in the UK later on.

The internet reacts to the drink

Fans were initially upset with Paul and KSI for baiting them with an unclear poster, but came around to give their support.

The official Instagram page for the drink has already collected over 500,000 followers within just 15 hours. The Twitter page for the same has found itself at around 8,000 followers. Here are some tweets from excited fans.

KzN | Mr eVo @Mr_eVo_



Prime Hydration Gaming 🤔

you say its for gamers, imma see if I can get a hold of some and how about sponsoring some of us content creators? hear me out @LoganPaul and @KSI ...Prime Hydration Gaming 🤔you say its for gamers, imma see if I can get a hold of some and how about sponsoring some of us content creators? hear me out @LoganPaul and @KSI...Prime Hydration Gaming 🤔you say its for gamers, imma see if I can get a hold of some and how about sponsoring some of us content creators? 😅

Itz Triippy @itzTriippy @KSI @LoganPaul Congratulations on becoming business partners and creating your own drinks. I need to know when Prime Hydration is coming to Canada? @KSI @LoganPaul Congratulations on becoming business partners and creating your own drinks. I need to know when Prime Hydration is coming to Canada?

Sigmar @SimmiLitli where can i try this Prime Hydration where can i try this Prime Hydration

chase  @chasegrlw Prime Hydration is going to turn Logan Paul and KSI into billionaires or close to billionaires, i’m calling it Prime Hydration is going to turn Logan Paul and KSI into billionaires or close to billionaires, i’m calling it

The two have been bitter rivals for years, which led to them battling in a boxing ring. It seems that has all been put behind them, now that they are business partners.

