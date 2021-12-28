"Are all rich people like this?": Logan Paul slammed for "destroying" 15 Gameboys to make table

Nintendo fans are outraged to see Logan Paul’s latest DIY project. The video, which was posted on his social media platforms, included him making a tabletop with old Game Boy Colors. Logan managed to get his hands on 15 classic handhelds and used epoxy resin to secure them in place, making them impossible to use again.
Logan Paul likely assumed that his fans would be impressed with his artistry, but netizens were horrified to see the gaming consoles “ruined.”
The Game Boy Color is the third-highest handheld model sold of all time. The famous gaming system’s production was discontinued on 23 March 2003. No additional consoles have been produced since then.
Internet reacts to Logan Paul’s new project
The 26-year-old podcast host uploaded a tweet on December 27 showcasing his DIY skills. In the clip, Paul coated each Game Boy piece with resin. After doing so, he placed them in a mold which was later filled with more resin. He then structured the entire piece with a Pokemon frame around the perimeter.
Though many fans pointed out that the gaming consoles must have already been broken, a few mentioned that they seemed to be in pristine condition.
Netizens argued that the Game Boy models are incredibly rare. However, several are sold online, and they are often priced approximately at $70 on Ebay and Amazon.
Logan Paul's Pokemon trading cards controversy
This is not the first time the gaming community has attacked the YouTuber. Paul wore an incredibly rare Pokemon- trading card necklace for his first boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather. Since then, the sale prices on such vintage cards have been extremely high, which the card-trading community blamed him for.
Earlier this year, Logan Paul had spent $3.5 million on a box of Pokemon first edition base set cards.
Logan Paul has not responded to the backlash he is receiving from the gaming community and is unlikely to do so.