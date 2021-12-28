"Are all rich people like this?": Logan Paul slammed for "destroying" 15 Gameboys to make table

Nintendo fans are outraged to see Logan Paul’s latest DIY project. The video, which was posted on his social media platforms, included him making a tabletop with old Game Boy Colors. Logan managed to get his hands on 15 classic handhelds and used epoxy resin to secure them in place, making them impossible to use again.

Logan Paul likely assumed that his fans would be impressed with his artistry, but netizens were horrified to see the gaming consoles “ruined.”

The Game Boy Color is the third-highest handheld model sold of all time. The famous gaming system’s production was discontinued on 23 March 2003. No additional consoles have been produced since then.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 https://t.co/oEtsxJcwyx

Internet reacts to Logan Paul’s new project

The 26-year-old podcast host uploaded a tweet on December 27 showcasing his DIY skills. In the clip, Paul coated each Game Boy piece with resin. After doing so, he placed them in a mold which was later filled with more resin. He then structured the entire piece with a Pokemon frame around the perimeter.

Though many fans pointed out that the gaming consoles must have already been broken, a few mentioned that they seemed to be in pristine condition.

Netizens argued that the Game Boy models are incredibly rare. However, several are sold online, and they are often priced approximately at $70 on Ebay and Amazon.

A few reactions can be viewed in the Def Noodles Instagram post below.

Other tweets read:

Captain Murphy🆒🆔 @MurphyObv "Logan Paul shouldn't have ruined those gameboys. They're meant to be played with. He should have donated them."



Their rooms: "Logan Paul shouldn't have ruined those gameboys. They're meant to be played with. He should have donated them."Their rooms: https://t.co/dxbEX3cPda

Derek Bernsen @BernsenDerek @LoganPaul This looks decently cool, but part of me is bothered how you just ruined 15 gameboy colors, some of which limited edition. They’re not that rare yet, but this sped up that process, and you could have probably made fake game boys that look like the same thing when in resin @LoganPaul This looks decently cool, but part of me is bothered how you just ruined 15 gameboy colors, some of which limited edition. They’re not that rare yet, but this sped up that process, and you could have probably made fake game boys that look like the same thing when in resin

chase @sonnerly I will NEVER let Logan Paul or the government take my Gameboy Color!!! I will NEVER let Logan Paul or the government take my Gameboy Color!!!

Mikey @yungforestbear Logan Paul did WHAT with a gameboy?! Logan Paul did WHAT with a gameboy?! https://t.co/EAjbqsBvKl

🧩aaron🧩 @JHardRTolkien All you nerds after Jake Paul blows up Logan's resin Gameboy tabletop All you nerds after Jake Paul blows up Logan's resin Gameboy tabletop https://t.co/c2ZuM04aba

macks @MacksEff this logan paul gameboy shit gotta be a new low for online discourse this logan paul gameboy shit gotta be a new low for online discourse

Calculated Mistake @CalMistake

A guy could've bought and played on it because of nostalgia

Someone could've been happy



And you put their happiness in an epoxy resin and waste it.



Shame. @LoganPaul A kid could've enjoyed his first game without a phone.A guy could've bought and played on it because of nostalgiaSomeone could've been happyAnd you put their happiness in an epoxy resin and waste it.Shame. @LoganPaul A kid could've enjoyed his first game without a phone.A guy could've bought and played on it because of nostalgiaSomeone could've been happy And you put their happiness in an epoxy resin and waste it. Shame.

Cosmo @Cosmolax @LoganPaul Why not just take the extra time to mount the GBC’s within a framed display instead of ruining them??? @LoganPaul Why not just take the extra time to mount the GBC’s within a framed display instead of ruining them???

Logan Paul's Pokemon trading cards controversy

This is not the first time the gaming community has attacked the YouTuber. Paul wore an incredibly rare Pokemon- trading card necklace for his first boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather. Since then, the sale prices on such vintage cards have been extremely high, which the card-trading community blamed him for.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul had spent $3.5 million on a box of Pokemon first edition base set cards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Logan Paul has not responded to the backlash he is receiving from the gaming community and is unlikely to do so.

Edited by Siddharth Satish