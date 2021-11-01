KSI and girlfriend break-up rumors explained after YouTuber's 'single and alone' post goes viral

Fans of British YouTube star KSI are concerned for the boxer-singer after he shared and immediately deleted an Instagram story which read “single and alone.” The internet celebrity had previously spoken about his relationship but chose to keep his girlfriend unnamed.
KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, is a popular content creator online who boasts over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Fans of the 28-year-old are worried that his relationship has come to an end after he shared the cryptic Instagram post.
Fans of KSI offer support following cryptic Instagram post
The No Time singer has previously refrained from revealing his girlfriend's name, but has spoken about her briefly. On fellow YouTuber Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, KSI revealed that he had found “the one” in reference to his girlfriend.
While describing her as a "really smart" and "very complicated woman," he added:
“The thing is, I’m happy with how everything is. My relationship with her, we love each other, and people always go, "You can change this about her," and you know what, who cares? At the end of the day, if you wanna be with someone that you love, and they love you, that’s all that matters.”
He had also shared on the podcast that they had been dating privately for “three- plus years.” He added that, not sharing her identity with the public has been “a huge factor” in keeping their relationship intact.
Fans of the rapper were left concerned after he posted the cryptic message. Followers did not anticipate any tension in the well-hidden relationship. Reacting to his Instagram story, many concerned fans took to Twitter saying:
“Imagine being Rich and Famous and a Good Human then still be single and alone.......WOT?”
“Yo JJ or KSI whatever you like to be called I heard this unfortunate news that you are single now, and I'm very sorry to hear that man I don't know what to say this is very sad I was speechless when I heard the news, i hope you feel better somehow...”
Another tweet read:
“Dear @KSI I heard about your insta story I’m so sorry about your breakup. I knew you thought she was the one I can’t imagine what’s going through your mind right now Just know we’re all behind you and we are all pulling for you!”
The rapper did not publicly disclose information regarding his cryptic social media post at the time of writing this article.