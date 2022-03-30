Minecraft star Karl Jacobs partners with Chipotle to launch a new burrito, sends fans into a frenzy

Today, a new collaboration between popular Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs and Mexican fast food brand Chipotle was announced, which had fans going crazy over the news.

The ad was discovered by a fan of the streamer who was eagerly waiting for an hour, sifting through ads with their screen recording active. After finally capturing the entire ad in good quality, the user posted the video to Twitter to spread around.

Shortly after this was posted, the 'DreamSMP Updates' account tweeted out the same screen recording footage to spread it to a wider audience, giving credit to the original user who posted the video.

Karl has partnered with Chipotle! Check out the new “Karl Jacobs Burrito” in the Chipotle app or website :) https://t.co/S1o3KN4o3J

Along with the video, the account shared a screenshot of the new burrito in the mobile app, which lists its ingrediants.

Karl Jacobs' brand deal with Chipotle could be huge

The ingredients provided for the Karl Jacobs Burrito are: Pollo Asado Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco, and Guacamole.

The real eyecatcher in the new burrito is the new flavor of chicken called 'Pollo Asado,' which translates directly to 'Roast Chicken.' This is what truly sets the new item apart from all the others, as Chipotle has never released a new flavor of chicken before now.

While this isn't the first time a collaboration between Chipotle and a famous person has happened, Karl Jacobs' audience is vastly different from past celebrity audiences, as many of Karl's fans consider themselves 'stans.' The term stans has been used both negatively and positively to describe very passionate fans of something, which has made using the term a tricky task.

While being passionate about something isn't necessarily wrong, many take issue with the way stans act when discussing the topic they love, as they can sometimes be aggressive towards those they disagree with. However, whether stans are good or bad certainly doesn't detract from their ability to come together as a community and support each other and their favorite creators.

With a dedicated fanbase, sales of the item will most likely go through the roof, as many die-hard fans may end up ordering the same item multiple times just to support their favorite creator.

Fans react to the announcement

With such a huge announcement, fans naturally flocked to the post to express their excitement, with some fans humorously sharing photos of themselves in their Chipotle work uniforms.

With Karl Jacobs being the latest online celebrity to have a brand deal with a giant corporation like Chipotle, it certainly opens the doors for many more creators like him to branch out into even crazier brand deals.

