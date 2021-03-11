"Chipotle is trash": Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas slam fast food chain for sponsoring alleged "sexual predator" James Charles

Frenemies podcast duo Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas recently launched a scathing attack upon fast food chain Chipotle for sponsoring beauty guru James Charles.

The 21-year old celebrity influencer seems to be treading on thin ice, in the aftermath of multiple victims accusing him of allegedly grooming them.

While he denied these accusations in an official statement, the internet did not seem too convinced as they continued to call him out for a string of problematic past actions.

Two of James Charles' fiercest critics have been Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, who recently took to Twitter to call out Chipotle for sponsoring an alleged "sexual predator":

Yes, to answer your question, I am trying to cancel James Charles. He, of all people, is completely deserving of it after admitting to exchanging nudes with a 16 year old. This is a pattern of behavior that should land him in prison not collaborating with @ChipotleTweets. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

Chipotle is trash https://t.co/lg0hbWwups — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 10, 2021

While Trisha summed up her reaction by simply calling Chipotle "trash," Ethan reaffirmed his intentions of wanting to cancel James Charles:

Their recent criticism opened up a whole new Pandora's box online, with several Twitter users echoing their thoughts on the recent James Charles x Chipotle collaboration.

Chipotle faces backlash for sponsoring James Charles amid grooming allegations

In his latest video, James Charles announced his collaboration with American fast-food chain Chipotle, who recently launched their own makeup line in association with E.L.F cosmetics.

The collaboration comes at a rather tricky time, considering the fact that James Charles is currently embroiled in an alleged grooming scandal.

Ever since his first accuser, Isaiyah, came forward, there have been several more who followed suit, as they proceeded to recall their experience of allegedly being groomed at the hands of James Charles.

Despite his best attempts to seemingly hush up the furor online, his nonchalant response has only drawn further flak, with a majority of Twitter users appalled at his blatant indifference towards the accusations thus far.

A section also highlighted the fact that Chipotle has also sponsored David Dobrik in the past, who is currently embroiled in a sexual assault scandal of his own.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Chipotle out here sponsoring people who allegedly committed sex crimes like it comes with free guacamole. pic.twitter.com/m85NSqnp30 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

On account of the severity of these allegations, Chipotle ended up facing backlash recently for deciding to sponsor James Charles:

Don't just cancel James Charles. He needs to be arrested. He is literally a predator. — Mucc (@TheLonelyMucc) March 9, 2021

That quick?!? But James Charles still has sponsors after sexting a 16 yo! Sickening @MorpheBrushes @ChipotleTweets — Daisy (@dazeforrdaze) March 10, 2021

@ChipotleTweets DROP JAMES CHARLES AS A SPONSORED INFLUENCER! HE HAS A PATTERN OF PEDOPHILIA. — cheap (@RealSushiChoco) March 10, 2021

Honestly even if he 'didn't know' he was 16 I still think he should be punished. Just the idea of sending nudes to a 16 year old disgusts me beyond belief. — Luma (@AlterLuma) March 9, 2021

I don’t know what angers me more, the fact that Chipotle has makeup or the fact that they are working with JC to promote said makeup. — Frankie (@jellyf1sh_love) March 10, 2021

Let @h3h3productions cancel James Charles. Influencers should handle other influencers. They have the platform for it. I don’t mind watching Agent E.Klein take out the trash 🗑 And YES not taking accountability for your harmful or damaging actions is TRASH behavior @jamescharles — Vanessa Muse (@belessugly) March 10, 2021

How these companies are supporting this person is beyond me. — Sarah Jane (@SaraJane12391) March 9, 2021

So u not cancelled yet pic.twitter.com/scNNhtfVPl — A (@virgosknow) March 9, 2021

Are you doing the "how many days can I stay silent about being a predator" challenge 🙄 — Kristen Marie (@AwildKikachu) March 9, 2021

Why is he just acting like nothing happened??? Why do you guys give him a platform it’s gross — Lexi (@chroniclexi__) March 9, 2021

Oof chipotle or elf done goofed sending that pr. If I had a brand, def wouldn’t want to be associated with someone who can’t take the initiative to ask for ID before sending nudes. 🤢 — moe (@moemacita) March 9, 2021

Hi sister can I use the code “groomer” for 10% off at chipotle and free guac??? — b🍃🗡 (@princ3ofthemoon) March 9, 2021

@ChipotleTweets you do know @jamescharles sent nudes to a 16 year old right? Why are you giving this guy another platform? Stop promoting him — Will Busch (@will8550) March 10, 2021

BLOW THIS UP PLEASE!!!!@ChipotleTweets PLEASE DON'T SPONSOR JAMES CHARLES! HE IS A PREDATOR!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/QqjTwOWvOK — BlueLipsArt (@BlueLipsArt) March 10, 2021

I wish everyone would keep the same energy and hold him accountable. He gets to just go on with life ignoring the concerns of fans and pretending nothing ever happened. Makes me sick! — Kristina Spears (@krissy0894) March 10, 2021

@ChipotleTweets y’all need to not sponsor James Charles I can’t support a business that supports a child predator! — jade (@jadorejade7) March 10, 2021

Decided I will not be eating chipotle because they support people who encourage and admit to sexual assaulting people @ChipotleTweets @DavidDobrik @jamescharles — shavonne 🦋 (@shavonnbby) March 10, 2021

Kinda shitty to hear that @ChipotleTweets didn’t do their homework. David Dobrik and James Charles have both perpetuated sex crimes, either setting up & facilitating assaults (with racial overtones), or sending nudes to a 16yo.

Guys, c’mon. It’s not YouTube drama. Rape is real. https://t.co/yWJWFFvrMT — ernestsewell 🏳️‍🌈 (@ernestsewell) March 10, 2021

HI @ChipotleTweets STOP SPONSORING CREEPS LIKE @DavidDobrik AND @jamescharles CREEPY RICH WHITE PREDATORS



Jeffrey Epstein started small too! — vembernomostal (@vembernomostal) March 9, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it seems like the recent grooming scandal surrounding James Charles has now landed his sponsorship deals with Morphe and Chipotle in jeopardy.