"You guys are making everything so unfun!"- EsfandTV lashes out at fans while playing Metal Gear Solid

Twitch streamer EsfandTV had a rather heated moment during a recent livestream and lashed out at viewers who were continuously hampering his Metal Gear Solid gameplay.

The streamer showcased chat logs of some Twitch viewers who were spamming rude messages, and he called them out on their behavior:

"It is... it is not fun. You guys are making everything so unfun! It is crazy!"

EsfandTV rages at his fans during Metal Gear Solid playthrough

Esfand is generally regarded as one of the most positive and wholesome streamers on the platform, and he rarely castigates his viewers.

However, during a recent stream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was visibly annoyed by certain individuals in his Twitch chat who were backseat gaming and spamming rude messages.

At the 13-hour mark of his stream, Esfand paused his Metal Gear Solid game to deal with the situation. He said:

"Like what is... like what is the deal? Like, what is wrong with you people? Like, like, can I not just play the game? Like, not, not everybody has played this game for the entirety of their lives. Like, what? Like, I'm genuinely confused!"

(Timestamp 13:06:50)

The 30-year-old streamer then called out the speed-running community on Twitch:

"I feel like every game with a speed-running community on Twitch is completely, completely miserable. Like, I'm trying to play the game, I'm having a blast, and these people are completely ruining it! Like, I don't really... I don't know if I want to keep streaming this."

EsfandTV shared a Twitch user's questionable chat messages that were posted on fellow Twitch content creator TrainwrecksTV's chat. The World of Warcraft gamer smirked after reading the aforementioned Twitch viewer's messages and resumed playing Metal Gear Solid a few minutes later.

Reddit reacts to EsfandTV's rant

As expected, the streamer's clip made an appearance on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. However, the clip was deleted a few moments after being posted.

Fans stated that they were getting banned from EsfandTV's chat for saying something that wasn't even offensive:

Some Redditors claimed that the streamer's chat required strict moderation:

Here are some other fan reactions:

Redditors discussing the streamer's content (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Esfand is a streaming personality whose popularity skyrocketed after co-founding OTK with Asmongold, Mizkif, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell. He is an avid gamer who is known for having extensive knowledge of the Paladin class in World of Warcraft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far