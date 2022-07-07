Mizkif rages and breaks his controller while playing Fall Guys with other streamers

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" hosted the OTK Game Night on July 7, and several Twitch streamers got together to compete in Fall Guys.

During one of the most intense games, British content creator Zoil decided to have some fun by grabbing and throwing Matthew off the platform right before the latter reached the finish line.

After getting eliminated due to Zoil's shenanigans, Mizkif threw his game controller in a fit of rage and ended up breaking it live on stream.

Mizkif breaks his controller during OTK's Game Night

One True King's most recent Game Night featured several prominent Twitch content creators like Emiru, Nick, ConnorEatsPants, Zoil, Cyr, Russell, and Tectone.

At the three-hour mark of his stream, the Austin, Texas native was required to hurdle his path across the Slime Climb map of Fall Guys.

The streamer effortlessly found the most optimal way to reach the end of the obstacle course, however as soon as he came close to the finish line, Zoil decided to troll him by pushing him off the course.

After getting eliminated in the most unexpected way, the OTK co-founder expressed his frustration by throwing his controller on a nearby wall, which resulted in the controller breaking live on stream.

Zoil continued to tease Matthew by saying:

"Hey, get f**ked on b**ch. Get f***ing f**ked on! That was f***ing deserved!"

The 27-year-old gamer picked up the broken pieces of the gaming peripheral and began assessing the situation. He then quickly grabbed the controller to show it to his fans.

Timestamp: 03:18:27

Mizkif was visibly annoyed and asked the participants to restart the round:

"Dude, seriously, can we restart? Can we restart? I broke; I'm not sitting here for 30 minutes watching your sh**ty f***ing plays! You guys are actually garbage at the game!"

Zoil continued poking Matthew by saying that his elimination was deserved. The latter then threatened to leave the game:

"No, it was not deserved! Bro, I'm not sitting here, I'm leaving. I'm gone, I'm going to go watch. I'm out of here. I'm not sitting here watching it for 30 minutes, dude. This is f***ing torture! You're all garbage at the f***ing game! I wasn't losing, Zoil exploited me!"

The hilarious back-and-forth between the streamers soon came to a close, and Mizkif continued playing Fall Guys with his streamer buddies for an hour more.

Fans react to the streamer raging

Fans on r/LivestreamFail claimed the content creator's controversy-focused clips have now started to gain more traction than funny, gameplay-oriented clips.

Redditors discussing the streamer's recent content (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some of the other fan reactions were:

Mizkif is one of the biggest OTK members, with more than 2 million followers on his Twitch channel. The streamer has spent more than 4,000 hours streaming in the Just Chatting category.

