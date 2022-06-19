Watch: Shroud rages and slams desk while playing The Cycle: Frontier on stream

Twitch star Michael "Shroud" was busy playing The Cycle: Frontier on his channel and ended up raging and slamming his desk due to an unfortunate incident happening in-game.

During one of his games, Michael found an enemy sneaking behind him and began running to the safe zone in an effort to outplay the opponent. However, the game's collision mechanics hampered the streamer's gameplay, and he got stuck between some objects present in the game.

The unfortunate event led to the content creator raging and slamming his desk due to sheer frustration.

Shroud rages after getting stuck in-game

Several first-person shooter pros and streamers like Grimmmz, iiTzTimmy, and Shroud have been playing YAGER's newest game ever since it was released earlier this month.

The Cycle: Frontier is a free-to-play first-person shooter. It is a player versus player versus environment (PvPvE) extraction-based game, similar to titles such as Escape From Tarkov. Players need to scavenge for resources on an alien planet and need to compete against other players.

Michael spent most of his time playing the game with his friends, and at the two-hour mark of his recent stream, the gamer was trying to scout his way through the vast map.

After speculating on how the opposing team members would've died in a massive brawl, the former Cloud 9 member was taken aback after seeing a player who was seemingly hiding behind a rock in-game:

"I don't know, dude, something happened. There was a huge fight. Yeah, so I think they are all dead. There's... oh!"

Timestamp: 01:57:49

He gasped and started falling back to a secure place. However, the game glitched and resulted in him getting stuck in-between some objects:

"Oh, I'm dead. No, I'm stuck!"

The FPS gamer started yelling after he was killed by a sneaky player in-game. He began raging and started slamming his desk to vent out his frustration:

"What am I stuck on?!"

Shroud instantly apologized for his antics and stated:

"Sorry, I had to yell. I had to yell, sorry! I had to yell! My bad! God d*mn it, man! Got stuck on f***ing bulls**t! Holy!"

The "human aimbot" continued to play and stream the game for eight more hours.

Fans react to the streamer's rage

More than a dozen fans provided their take on the streamer's unlucky incident. Some fans joked by mentioning that the streamer's shenanigans would've woken up thousands of viewers.

Several fans stated how poorly the game was developed and did not understand why certain content creators were playing the title on their Twitch channel:

Fans tried to impersonate the streamer's rage-fuelled statement:

Shroud is easily one of the most recognizable figures when it comes to playing and mastering first-person shooter titles. He began streaming on Twitch back in 2016 and currently has more than 10 million followers and garners an average viewership of 15,582 fans per stream.

