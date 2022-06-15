Watch: Forsen rages and gets mad at The Quarry developers after failing to do Quick Time Events

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" played Supermassive Game's latest title, The Quarry, during a recent stream. However, he failed to understand how the Quick Time Events (QTE) worked in the narrative-driven game.

The streamer tried his best to get a grasp of the in-game mechanics but didn't seem to know that he could not perform the actions during the tutorial. After failing several times, the content creator began raging at the developers of the game.

Fans try to help Forsen understand how Quick Time Events work in The Quarry

The Quarry has taken over the livestreaming and gaming sphere. Several well-known streamers and content creators like CohhCarnage, Aris and JustaMinx have played the survival-horror title.

Forsen joined the ranks and began the spooky adventure on June 14. After he successfully managed to play through the first hour of the game, the streamer was met with a tutorial explaining how the Quick Time Events worked in the game.

The game explained how he was required to instinctively do a quick-timed mechanic. The Swede tried to do a non-interactive QTE and failed. Here's his reaction:

"I am f***ing trying! I am clicking double!"

His fans tried to help him by saying that the QTEs in the tutorial were not interactive. However, the former Hearthstone pro responded in a sarcastic tone, stating:

"Oh, it's not interactive? How the f**k does it help me?!"

The streamer then began calling out Supermassive Games and went on a minute-long rant:

"These devs, I know you are f***ing watching, stop being f***ing r*tarded! What the f**k is the point of this tutorial if I can't f***ing try it out."

Timestamp: 02:27:43

He continued to criticize the game's developers:

"Their useless f***ing symbol, f***ing alien sign for symbol does not help me, if I can't f***ing try it out! F***ing r*tards! What the f**k!"

The Twitch star finally sought to get some advice from his fans and asked them:

"Like, okay, is it mouse or is it keyboard because now I've failed twice with the f***ing mouse and I'm not f***ing boomer. I see it coming from a mile away, it slows f***ing down and still doesn't work."

Fans suggested that he should just drag his mouse to complete the QTEs. Forsen mentioned that he has been doing the same thing, but it somehow fails to work in-game. He then continued with the gameplay and streamed The Quarry for four more hours.

Fans react to the streamer raging at game developers

More than a dozen fans commented on Forsen's clip on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Some fans joked by mentioning how the streamer's emotion-filled rant would cost two years of silent reactions from him.

Some Redditors did not understand how he did not recognize the visual cues for Quick Time Events.

Forsen is one of the most popular variety gamers on Twitch. He began his online career in 2016.

The streamer currently has more than 1.6 million followers and has played games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Minecraft, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Elden Ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far