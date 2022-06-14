“These games have never been good”- Twitch streamer Aris provides his opinion on The Quarry during stream

Several Twitch streamers have been busy playing Supermassive's latest title, The Quarry, and Aris "AvoidingThePuddle" (aka "ATP") has also been playing the game since its release earlier this month.

During a recent livestream, the Twitch streamer provided his thoughts on the game and had a few strong words to share. He started with a short review of the game, stating that the genre (that games like The Quarry belong to) has never been good in the first place:

"These games have never been good."

Aris does not hold back while reviewing The Quarry on his stream

Aris is known for playing a wide variety of games on his Twitch channel and always grabs the opportunity to showcase newly released games. The same was the case when he loaded up The Quarry the day it was released.

The streamer began his gameplay journey on June 11, and at the two-hour mark of his broadcast, ATP provided a rather strong opinion on the survival-horror title and stated that the genre has always been bad.

He elaborated:

"I play them knowing they are s**tty! This is all part of the plan. You think I didn't wake up today knowing that I was going to throw $70 in the garbage can? You really think that? Come on, dude."

Aris then mentioned that the game never stood a chance of being good and joked about why he decided to play the Supermassive title on stream:

"There was never a single f***ing chance. There was no hope, ever, of this s**t being good. I wasted that s**t on purpose because it's a nice change of pace to sit down and watch a s**tty movie about a bunch of gay dudes, you know?"

The Twitch content creator continued to stream and play the game for the next two-and-a-half hours before wrapping up for the day.

Fans react to Aris' opinions on The Quarry

A clip of the streamer gained traction on the streamer subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. More than 110 fans were present in the comment section, and several mentioned that games belonging to the genre were boring to play but fun to watch.

Some fans pointed out the price at which AAA games are now sold.

Some Redditors felt the game wasn't as bad as the streamer made it out to be. They believed that the cringy dialogue and multiple choices provided many opportunities for the streamer to interact with his viewers.

ATP is a well-known personality in the streaming and gaming world and began his livestreaming journey on Twitch in November 2016. Throughout his online career, Aris has played several games like Tekken 7, Elden Ring, Demon's Souls, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

