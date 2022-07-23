All mainline Halo games ranked, from Combat Evolved to Infinite

The Halo game franchise has had an interesting time in the last few months with a new game out the previous year, as well as a live-action series adaptation this year. While fans rejoiced with a new Halo game in six years, they were soon horrified by the release of the TV series five months later.

Detailing the story of the spartan soldier known as the Master Chief, Halo is a series of games set in space, during a futuristic age, after humans have developed a means of interstellar travel.

A couple of Halo games have diverged from the long-time protagonist. However, the overall story has revolved around humanity’s fight against tyrannical alien factions like the Covenant and the Banished.

This article looks at all the mainline Halo games, spanning the two-decade-long run of the series from 2001 to 2021. Rankings are given based on the story, gameplay, and experience of the main campaign and their contribution to the larger story.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Halo games from least most inadequate to best

8) Halo 5: Guardians

After 343 Industries took the helm from Bungie as the primary developer of the Halo games, things started to look bleak for the series. Released on October 27, 2015, this was and remains an Xbox One exclusive and possibly one of the most disliked titles of the franchise.

Most complaints were raised about the story, and its quality, cited as poorly written and difficult to follow for those who didn’t get into the comics and other forms of media.

Cortana takes on the role of the primary antagonist, which also soured the taste of many.

Despite the poor narrative and lack of character development, Halo 5: Guardians offered up some stunning graphics and gameplay. Its multiplayer was also seemingly quite enjoyable.

7) Halo 3: ODST

Being one of the Halo games that didn’t feature the Master Chief, Halo 3: ODST had a steep hill to climb. While it might not have fully crested that tall peak, it did make it quite far.

This game told the story of a team of ODSTs during the later events of Halo 2. Players took control of an unnamed character known as the Rookie in this team of ODSTs tasked with repelling the forces of the Covenant from the city of New Mombasa.

As the team deployed, they separated, and users must fight their way through the city, locating other teammates.

The campaign was relatively short, earning it some flak, although the overall gameplay was fun, and the level design differed from the previous Halo games.

6) Halo 4

Halo 4 was 343 Industries’ first take on the Halo universe, which took a different approach to the series from previous developer Bungie and changed quite a few features. Fans did not appreciate this move, but it would have been a minor issue if the story had been up to the mark.

While the story did a lot to humanize Master Chief and deepen his relationship with Cortana, it did little for the other new characters introduced in this Halo offering.

The main villain was also never given enough substance to feel more than just a two-dimensional character.

Many also found the gameplay starkly different from the older Halo games, with new Promethean weapons replacing the diverse Covenant ones. The series had lost its iconic and fun gunplay.

5) Halo: Combat Evolved

This is where it started it all, as Bungie launched the first ever game in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved. Released in 2001, this first-person shooter delivered something unique for its time, revolutionizing the genre.

With a competitive enemy AI, a range of weapons that felt different to use, and some of the best gunplay ever, this title was a milestone in video game history.

The story saw the Master Chief, along with his AI Cortana and other UNSC forces, land on a mysterious ring world known as Halo. They battled the forces of the Covenant and discovered an even more significant threat to the universe lurking within the surface.

Receiving widespread critical acclaim, this title popularized developer Bungie for its excellent game design and gunplay. It is an aspect currently featured in their live service game Destiny 2.

4) Halo 3

Halo 3 brings the story of Master Chief at the hands of Bungie to a close. It also saw the end of the original trilogy for the series, which depicted humanity’s battle against the forces of the Covenant and the Flood.

Continuing from the second Halo game’s events, Master Chief finds himself in New Mombasa and begrudgingly teams up with the Arbiter to take the fight to the Covenant. It ultimately takes them to a forerunner structure known as The Arc, where the final showdown occurs.

The gameplay remains the same from Halo 2 but introduces support weapons in the series. The ending sees Chief and Cortana adrift in space, with the former going into cryosleep until he is needed again.

3) Halo 2

Halo 2 starts sometime after the events of the first game, seeing Master Chief back on earth. As a covenant ship approaches the planet, Chief, Cortana, and his allies must work to stop them from reaching the planet.

This eventually leads Chief to another Halo game that the Covenant plans to use.

For many gamers, this is possibly one of their favorite Halo games of all time, as it introduces Thel’ Vadam or the Arbiter, a Sangheili warrior who serves as a playable deuteragonist. While Chief and the Arbiter start from opposed roles in the story, they must work together by the end to stop the Covenant.

The gameplay retains the same basic concept from the first title but allows certain weapons to be dual-wielded. Users can also carry melee weapons such as the Sangheili energy swords.

2) Halo Infinite

343 Industries seemingly has learned from its mistakes, as its third attempt at this series, in the form of Halo Infinite, has seen fruitful rewards. This game resembles the first entry in the franchise more than anything the company has made in the past.

Chief’s Mjolnir armor looks more like his Halo 2 look, Covenant weapons make a return, as well as a new grapple shot, which spectacularly increases the spartan’s mobility.

The story is well written with mostly interesting characters who have satisfying arcs. Even Cortana gets some much-needed redemption.

The gameplay is fun and features intelligent enemy AI, excellent gunplay, and sound design. The open world leaves a lot to be desired, but the step in this direction is still appreciated.

1) Halo: Reach

As Bungie’s best game in this franchise, Halo: Reach had to take the top spot. This was another title that didn’t feature Master Chief, but it overcame that hurdle and ran another extra mile in the shoes of the Spartan unit known as Noble Team.

As a prequel, this game takes place before the events of the first title and sees the fall of planet Reach. Noble Team fights off Covenant forces, aids with evacuation, and eventually delivers Cortana onto the ship UNSC Pillar of Autumn, where she will ultimately meet Master Chief.

Featuring one of the most emotional stories in the franchise and spectacular gameplay from Bungie, this was their swansong before departing from the series.

