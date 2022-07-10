All upcoming Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Games of July 2022 - DreadOut 2, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, and more

The first half of exclusives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S has been a bit dry, especially when compared to last year. Unfortunately, the lack of flagship titles continues in July 2022.

However, the above does not imply that Xbox fans on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S have no exciting games to look forward to this month. The biggest Xbox release for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this month is Forza Horizon 5 expansion, Hot Wheels.

One of the major advantages of Xbox is undoubtedly the Xbox Game Pass, where fans are able to play high-quality games on their Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for a fixed monthly subscription fee. Alongside AAA titles, Game Pass also provides access to day 1 launches. For this month, the service has already promised many day 1 titles, including major ones like Matchpoint - Tennis Championships and As Dusk Falls. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming titles confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Games releasing in July 2022

F1 2022 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 1, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 1, 2022 Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 1, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 1, 2022 Acadegeddon (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 5, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 5, 2022 Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 7, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 7, 2022 Eternal Hope (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 8, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 8, 2022 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 8, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 8, 2022 The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 13, 2022

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 13, 2022 Escape Academy (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 14, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 14, 2022 DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) – July 15, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) – July 15, 2022 DreadOut 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 15, 2022

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 15, 2022 As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 19, 2022

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – July 19, 2022 Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) – 19th July 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) – 19th July 2022 Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July 2022

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July 2022 Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 21, 2022 Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 21, 2022 Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 22, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 22, 2022 Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 27, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 27, 2022 The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July 28, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July 28, 2022 Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 29, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 29, 2022 RimWorld (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 29, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 29, 2022 Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022 The Crew 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022

(PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022 TriFox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022

It should be noted that the above-mentioned release dates for games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are subjected to changes. Some of the release dates might get delayed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far