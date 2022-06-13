Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion: New cars, improved Event Labs, and more revealed

When it comes to simulation racing, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best games out there. To offer players a lively experience, the developers keep adding new content to ensure the game never gets boring.

This time, the Forza Horizon franchise is once again working on a collaboration with Hot Wheels to bring new cars for players to collect. Not only that, but the new update will also bring new Hot Wheels-themed tracks to drive on, which is something players are already looking forward to.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon #FH5HotWheels The first #ForzaHorizon5 expansion is coming July 19th. Welcome to Hot Wheels Park and a whole new world of racing featuring @Hot_Wheels like you've never seen it before. Get all the details now at our latest blog post: aka.ms/FH5HOTWHEELS The first #ForzaHorizon5 expansion is coming July 19th. Welcome to Hot Wheels Park and a whole new world of racing featuring @Hot_Wheels like you've never seen it before. Get all the details now at our latest blog post: aka.ms/FH5HOTWHEELS #FH5HotWheels https://t.co/xcr97VukBi

As a brand, Hot Wheels is known for building miniature cars for both collectors and children, along with making car designs of various sorts. Some of these in the new update that will bring Hot Wheels to Forza Horizon 5 on July 19, 2022.

Forza Horizon 5 to collaborate with Hot Wheels in July

The Hot Wheels update is one of the biggest updates coming to Forza Horizon 5 as it will not only be bringing new cars but also four new biomes: Gaint’s Canyon, Ice Cauldron, and Forest Falls. The Horizon Nexus will be a new festival that will curate all the events in the upcoming expansion.

To become a Hot Wheels Legend, players will have to enlist themselves in the Hot Wheels Academy, where everyone will be getting a B Class Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker (2013) to start their adventure. With this, players will be embarking on a new journey to complete new activities to unlock cars with an X Class rating.

According to Forza Horizon 5’s official blog, a total of ten new cars will be arriving with this expansion, including 21 Hennessey Venom F5, MT900 GT3, 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II, and more.

All of these new items will be available to every player who buys the expansion. This will also keep the Horizon Hot Wheels Park open all the time. Moreover, the expansion will even offer an enjoyable co-op experience.

Along with these things, the Event Lab will be improved to allow players to build their own tracks with blue and orange themes, colors that are commonly associated with Hot Wheels. All the required parts for building custom tracks will be included in the Hot Wheels Creation Kit, which is a great addition as well.

