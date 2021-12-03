How to unlock Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5 easily

Forza Horizon 5 comes with tons of activities for the players by bringing fun events, playlists, and seasonal objectives to keep the game feeling fresh and new every time any player jumps into the game.

In addition to the fun events provided by the game itself, players are also given full creative freedom to make custom events with in-game tools present in Forza Horizon 5’s Event Lab.

All the tools given with the Event Lab are professional and have all the official assets that have been used to build the massive world of Forza Horizon 5 in the palms of regular users to unleash their creativity.

Even though it may feel that unlocking this massive tool can be complicated, however, that isn’t the case and is quite simple.

Unlocking Forza Horizon 5’s Event Lab

Thanks to Event Lab, players have full freedom to conduct full-fledged racing events with additional game modes that are not even there in the base game. This tool doesn’t come unlocked to the players immediately at the start of the game. However, it can be done relatively quickly.

The main criteria for unlocking Event Labs in Forza Horizon 5 is to own any of the seven houses present on the huge Mexico-based map. Moreover, the fact that one house is given to the players for free makes Event Lab unlocking even easier.

When the players reach the first Horizon Adventure chapter, they are given contact with Ramiro, who later on gives the keys to Casa Bella, which kicks off the house system in Forza Horizon 5. On getting that key, players are given Casa Bella for free alongside unlocking both Event Lab and Skill Song perks to enjoy the roads of Forza Horizon 5.

However, if players do not immediately gain access to Casa Bella and have a total of 150,000 credits, they can also purchase La Cabana house in the west of the map to gain full access to the Event Lab as well.

Following either of the two methods will unlock Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5, allowing players to continue their creative adventure by conceiving new events for others to enjoy.

