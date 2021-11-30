All houses in Forza Horizon 5 and how to unlock them

The best part of Forza Horizon 5 is the vast open road it provides to the players to enjoy their supercars at full potential with no holds barred.

Apart from great supercars, the game also provides loads of in-game Events, Challenges, Accolades, and many collectible tasks to keep players immersed. Houses in the simulation racing game not only act as just collectibles but also as a starting point for the players to start their racing adventure.

While some houses come with free wheelspins or perks, every single one of them is unique in its own way. This article will be looking at all the houses in the huge world of Forza Horizon 5, the advantages they come with, and how they can be unlocked.

About every house in the world of Forza Horizon 5

The open-world of Forza Horizon 5 has a total of seven houses, among which some of them come with selective perks that make them special in their own way.

1) Casa Bella

Location of Casa Bella (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The house near the Mulege is given to the players as the first house in Forza Horizon 5 to introduce the players to the system surrounding houses. To make it easy for the players, the house is made free and also comes with the Skill Songs perk.

2) Lugar Tranquilo

Location of Lugar Tranquilo (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

For players who have Forza VIP DLC, the game near Rivera Maya comes for free, while for the rest the cost only remains as 700,000 credits. The house also comes with a perk of earning Accolades by taking pictures of cars in Forza Horizon’s Photo Mode, which is something that is addictive in its own way.

3) Buena Esperanza

Location of Buena Esperanza (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The luxurious villa located near Ek Balam only costs 700,000 credits in Forza Horizon 5 and provides a home within the lush jungles of the game. If anyone is looking for a benefit from purchasing this house, the scenery in Forza Vista can be considered, but it does not come with a perk.

4) La Cabana

Location of La Cabana (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The settlement near Dunas Blancas comes at a price of 150,000 credits, which unsurprisingly doesn’t come with any perk. However, it does come with a great scenic view which is worth the price.

5) La Casa Solariega

Location of La Casa Solariega (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The building usually costs 1.5 million credits in Forza Horizon 5, however, if anyone has access to Forza VIP DLC, it comes to players for free. With a high price like that, the house also comes with a perk of double Forzathon points, which is absolutely rewarding.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Today we're thankful for the Italdesign Zerouno, available now in the Festival Playlist!



22 Points and it's yours. Today we're thankful for the Italdesign Zerouno, available now in the Festival Playlist!22 Points and it's yours. https://t.co/tacH5nNYOG

6) Buenas Vistas

Location of Buenas Vistas (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Buying this house probably seems like one of the best options in Forza Horizon 5 as it unlocks fast travel in the game and allows to reach locations in the blink of an eye. The house comes at a price of two million credits, which is the only concerning part about it.

7) Hotel Castillo

Location of Hotel Castillo (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the Guanajuato region lies the most expensive house in the entirety of Forza Horizon 5. The house comes at a price of five million credits and has an extra perk of daily wheelspin, which is quite handy.

Edited by R. Elahi