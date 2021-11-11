How to find Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has hit Xbox consoles and takes the series to the roads of Mexico.

The Horizon version of the franchise hits Mexico with beautiful scenery, and some of the features players have loved from past iterations. Forza Horizon 5, much like Forza Horizon 4, allows players to purchase homes.

These homes can be used throughout Mexico as a base of sorts. Casa Bella is the starter home in Forza Horizon 5. You can find it quite early in the game in the town of Mulegé.

Forza Horizon 5: How to get to Casa Bella guide

Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Every player is gifted a home in Forza Horizon 5. Casa Bella is a lovely pink house that acts as the first base of operations for players. It truly is the starting point of the game, allowing players near-absolute freedom once it is has been found.

The easiest way to find Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5 is to start at the site of the Horizon Festival Mexico. Once there, you can begin driving south toward the town of Mulegé.

Casa Bella on the Forza Horizon 5 map (Image via Playground Games)

Once you are near the outskirts of town, there is a side road that will lead to the Casa Bella player house. Follow that road and the house will be easily spottable with its bright pink color.

Once you arrive, you can simply claim the player house for your own. It costs zero CR with no need to pay for it. This will give you your first player house in Forza Horizon 5.

At a player house, you can upgrade your vehicles with tuning and customizations. You can also change up your character with new facial features, hair, clothing, and accessories.

Another look at Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Casa Bella will be shown as Owned on your Forza Horizon 5 map after you claim it. This is a big part of the game's opening portion and will see you progress through the intro chapter.

On top of having a beautiful first player house, it also provides the Skill Songs perk. Every so often, a special song will play through your car's radio that gives double the score to tricks and skills you perform.

